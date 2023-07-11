  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

Have you spotted this nostalgic accessory worn by the Love Island girls this year?

It's giving SEXY.

best belly chains
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted
Slide 1 of 9
1
PrettyLittleThing Gold Alternate Long Link Belly Chain
PrettyLittleThing Gold Alternate Long Link Belly Chain
2
ASOS DESIGN Belly Chain With Disk And Twist Chain
ASOS DESIGN Belly Chain With Disk And Twist Chain
3
NA-KD Multipack Belly Chain
NA-KD Multipack Belly Chain
4
ASOS DESIGN Waist Beads With Chain
ASOS DESIGN Waist Beads With Chain
5
Cider Shell Decor Beaded Waist Chain
Cider Shell Decor Beaded Waist Chain
6
Ball Detail Belly Chain In Gold
Ball Detail Belly Chain In Gold
7
Monki Seashell Belly Chain in Gold
Monki Seashell Belly Chain in Gold
8
boohoo Pearl Belly Chain
boohoo Pearl Belly Chain
9
Gold Diamante Heart Layered Belly Chain
Gold Diamante Heart Layered Belly Chain

With holidays incoming and y2k trends coming back thick and fast, it's no surprise that belly chains have quickly become a trend on the high street. They're oh so nostalgic and give us that '00s fever.

They've even been seen on Love Islanders Molly Marsh and Jess Harding, so they must be trending, eh? It's giving us total holiday envy, to be honest.

Molly Marsh Belly Chain
©itv

If you haven't already noticed, Miss Molly Marsh is a huge fan of multicoloured beaded belly chains, whilst Jess has been spotted in a more classic gold chain. Whichever style you're going for, it's one trend to snap up.

Belly chains have also been seen in the influencer world of ex-Islanders, including Tasha Ghouri, Millie Court and Lydia Karakyriakou.

The best way to rock a belly chain? Over a bikini or low-waisted trousers and skirts. Think a cargo skirt with a gold chain or a bright bikini with beaded pearls. Super cute and the perfect accessory for all our summer outfits. If you want to get really experimental, layer up with multiple. The more the merrier.

If you're ready to get your hands on some hot belly chains to take your next summer outfit up a notch, these are exactly the stomach jewellery choices you should be buying on the high street.

From options from PrettyLittleThing to ASOS and EGO, these are simply the coolest belly chains you can get away with.

Trust us, you'll get all the compliments on these.

SHOP: The best belly chains to shop right now

2. ASOS DESIGN Belly Chain With Disk And Twist Chain

Best belly chain two-pack

ASOS DESIGN Belly Chain With Disk And Twist Chain

View offer

Description

Want to double up? Get this set of two belly chains from ASOS.

ASOS DESIGN Belly Chain With Disk And Twist Chain
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

3. NA-KD Multipack Belly Chain

Best multipack belly chain

NA-KD Multipack Belly Chain

View offer

Description

Layer up your belly chains for an even bolder look, like this multipack from NA-KD.

NA-KD Multipack Belly Chain
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

4. ASOS DESIGN Waist Beads With Chain

Best ASOS belly chain

ASOS DESIGN Waist Beads With Chain

View offer

Description

ASOS is pulling another two-pack belly chain set with this beaded choice - bright and colourful

ASOS DESIGN Waist Beads With Chain
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

5. Cider Shell Decor Beaded Waist Chain

Best beaded belly chain

Cider Shell Decor Beaded Waist Chain

View offer

Description

Just like Molly Marsh on Love Island, you can dress up with a beaded belly chain with some denim

Cider Shell Decor Beaded Waist Chain
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

6. Ball Detail Belly Chain In Gold

Best ball belly chain

Ball Detail Belly Chain In Gold

View offer

Description

If you're going for something different, this belly chain from EGO has a unique chain pattern and

Ball Detail Belly Chain In Gold
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

7. Monki Seashell Belly Chain in Gold

Best holiday belly chain

Monki Seashell Belly Chain in Gold

View offer

Description

The perfect partner to any holiday evening wear or bikini, this Monki seashell belly chain is the

Monki Seashell Belly Chain in Gold
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

8. boohoo Pearl Belly Chain

Best pearl belly chain

boohoo Pearl Belly Chain

View offer
boohoo Pearl Belly Chain
Slide 1 of 1

View offer

9. Gold Diamante Heart Layered Belly Chain

Best diamante belly chain

Gold Diamante Heart Layered Belly Chain

View offer

Description

Say hello to this PrettyLittleThing belly chain, dressed up with heart-shaped gems and layered

Gold Diamante Heart Layered Belly Chain
Slide 1 of 1

View offer
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us
Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Together Again by Janet Jackson