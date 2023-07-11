Have you spotted this nostalgic accessory worn by the Love Island girls this year?

With holidays incoming and y2k trends coming back thick and fast, it's no surprise that belly chains have quickly become a trend on the high street. They're oh so nostalgic and give us that '00s fever.
They've even been seen on Love Islanders Molly Marsh and Jess Harding, so they must be trending, eh? It's giving us total holiday envy, to be honest.
If you haven't already noticed, Miss Molly Marsh is a huge fan of multicoloured beaded belly chains, whilst Jess has been spotted in a more classic gold chain. Whichever style you're going for, it's one trend to snap up.
Belly chains have also been seen in the influencer world of ex-Islanders, including Tasha Ghouri, Millie Court and Lydia Karakyriakou.
The best way to rock a belly chain? Over a bikini or low-waisted trousers and skirts. Think a cargo skirt with a gold chain or a bright bikini with beaded pearls. Super cute and the perfect accessory for all our summer outfits. If you want to get really experimental, layer up with multiple. The more the merrier.
If you're ready to get your hands on some hot belly chains to take your next summer outfit up a notch, these are exactly the stomach jewellery choices you should be buying on the high street.
From options from PrettyLittleThing to ASOS and EGO, these are simply the coolest belly chains you can get away with.
Trust us, you'll get all the compliments on these.
SHOP: The best belly chains to shop right now
1. PrettyLittleThing Gold Alternate Long Link Belly Chain
Best affordable belly chain
Description
PrettyLittleThing always pulls through with an affordable accessory to adorn. This belly chain is
2. ASOS DESIGN Belly Chain With Disk And Twist Chain
Best belly chain two-pack
Description
Want to double up? Get this set of two belly chains from ASOS.
3. NA-KD Multipack Belly Chain
Best multipack belly chain
Description
Layer up your belly chains for an even bolder look, like this multipack from NA-KD.
4. ASOS DESIGN Waist Beads With Chain
Best ASOS belly chain
Description
ASOS is pulling another two-pack belly chain set with this beaded choice - bright and colourful
5. Cider Shell Decor Beaded Waist Chain
Best beaded belly chain
Description
Just like Molly Marsh on Love Island, you can dress up with a beaded belly chain with some denim
6. Ball Detail Belly Chain In Gold
Best ball belly chain
Description
If you're going for something different, this belly chain from EGO has a unique chain pattern and
7. Monki Seashell Belly Chain in Gold
Best holiday belly chain
Description
The perfect partner to any holiday evening wear or bikini, this Monki seashell belly chain is the
8. boohoo Pearl Belly Chain
Best pearl belly chain
9. Gold Diamante Heart Layered Belly Chain
Best diamante belly chain
Description
Say hello to this PrettyLittleThing belly chain, dressed up with heart-shaped gems and layered