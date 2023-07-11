Have you spotted this nostalgic accessory worn by the Love Island girls this year?

With holidays incoming and y2k trends coming back thick and fast, it's no surprise that belly chains have quickly become a trend on the high street. They're oh so nostalgic and give us that '00s fever.

They've even been seen on Love Islanders Molly Marsh and Jess Harding, so they must be trending, eh? It's giving us total holiday envy, to be honest.

©itv

If you haven't already noticed, Miss Molly Marsh is a huge fan of multicoloured beaded belly chains, whilst Jess has been spotted in a more classic gold chain. Whichever style you're going for, it's one trend to snap up.

Belly chains have also been seen in the influencer world of ex-Islanders, including Tasha Ghouri, Millie Court and Lydia Karakyriakou.

The best way to rock a belly chain? Over a bikini or low-waisted trousers and skirts. Think a cargo skirt with a gold chain or a bright bikini with beaded pearls. Super cute and the perfect accessory for all our summer outfits. If you want to get really experimental, layer up with multiple. The more the merrier.

If you're ready to get your hands on some hot belly chains to take your next summer outfit up a notch, these are exactly the stomach jewellery choices you should be buying on the high street.

From options from PrettyLittleThing to ASOS and EGO, these are simply the coolest belly chains you can get away with.

Trust us, you'll get all the compliments on these.

SHOP: The best belly chains to shop right now

1. PrettyLittleThing Gold Alternate Long Link Belly Chain Best affordable belly chain View offer Description PrettyLittleThing always pulls through with an affordable accessory to adorn. This belly chain is ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

2. ASOS DESIGN Belly Chain With Disk And Twist Chain Best belly chain two-pack View offer Description Want to double up? Get this set of two belly chains from ASOS. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

3. NA-KD Multipack Belly Chain Best multipack belly chain View offer Description Layer up your belly chains for an even bolder look, like this multipack from NA-KD. Slide 1 of 1 View offer

4. ASOS DESIGN Waist Beads With Chain Best ASOS belly chain View offer Description ASOS is pulling another two-pack belly chain set with this beaded choice - bright and colourful ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

5. Cider Shell Decor Beaded Waist Chain Best beaded belly chain View offer Description Just like Molly Marsh on Love Island, you can dress up with a beaded belly chain with some denim ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

6. Ball Detail Belly Chain In Gold Best ball belly chain View offer Description If you're going for something different, this belly chain from EGO has a unique chain pattern and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

7. Monki Seashell Belly Chain in Gold Best holiday belly chain View offer Description The perfect partner to any holiday evening wear or bikini, this Monki seashell belly chain is the ... read more Slide 1 of 1 View offer

8. boohoo Pearl Belly Chain Best pearl belly chain View offer Slide 1 of 1 View offer