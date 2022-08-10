  1. Home
  2. Shopping
  3. Fashion

PrettyLittleThing are selling Yeezy Slide dupes for just £18

There are loads of colours to choose from 🥵

Yeezy slides dupes
by Aimee Jakes |
Posted

At first glance, they look like basic pool sliders but the Yeezy Slides are truly the understated sandal of choice, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Molly-Mae Hague spotted wearing a pair.

We're really feeling the socks and sandals vibe this year, anyone else?

Priced at a staggering £404 plus on Farfetch and sold out everywhere else online, we're forced to look into OTHER OPTIONS.

Enter the next best thing by PrettyLittleThing, who have launched 'fake Yeezy' slides online. They're available in ten shades including khaki, grey and yellow, plus, some gorgeous bright shades for summer too.

SHOP: The PLT Yeezy slide dupes

Cream Rubber Ribbed Sole Silders

Cream Rubber Ribbed Sole Silders

View offer

pretty little thing

YouTuber Anastasia Kingsnorth is also a huge fan of the PLT sliders and captioned them in an Instagram Story post, saying: "I've been wearing these non-stop recently! They are dupes of the Yeezy ones and literally £13!"

PrettyLittleThing yeezy dupes picture from Anastasia Kingsnorth's insta story
©@anastasiakingsnorth

Pretty snazzy, huh?

We've also found plenty more Yeezy Slide dupes below, just in case you're looking for more inspiration or want to weigh up your options. You do you, hun.

SHOP: the best fake Yeezy Slides 2022

The best fake Yeezy Slides that are (almost) as good as the real thing

1. Universal Quick-Drying Thickened Non-Slip Sandal

Universal Quick-Drying Thickened Non-Slip Sandal
Amazon

View offer

2. Flat sandals in rubber

ru

View offer

3. Rubber Ribbed Sole Sliders

Rubber Ribbed Sole Sliders

View offer

4. ERLINGO Pillow Slides Slippers

ERLINGO Pillow Slides Slippers,
Amazon

View offer

5. Chunky Tonal Slider

Chunky Tonal Slider

View offer

Best fashion and beauty dupes for 2022

There is quite literally a dupe for everything these days, from top-selling beauty products to all the trending trainers and clothing that we see all over the 'gram.

While the real things may come with an extremely high price point, we know not everyone's ready to splash the cash on something they might not wear often.

So, we've found all the best dupes to ever exist, from UGG Mini Boot dupes, Lululemon dupes, THE Acne scarf and even our fave products from Glossier.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Good Life by Inner City