PrettyLittleThing are selling Yeezy Slide dupes for just £18

At first glance, they look like basic pool sliders but the Yeezy Slides are truly the understated sandal of choice, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Molly-Mae Hague spotted wearing a pair.

We're really feeling the socks and sandals vibe this year, anyone else?

Priced at a staggering £404 plus on Farfetch and sold out everywhere else online, we're forced to look into OTHER OPTIONS.

Enter the next best thing by PrettyLittleThing, who have launched 'fake Yeezy' slides online. They're available in ten shades including khaki, grey and yellow, plus, some gorgeous bright shades for summer too.

SHOP: The PLT Yeezy slide dupes

YouTuber Anastasia Kingsnorth is also a huge fan of the PLT sliders and captioned them in an Instagram Story post, saying: "I've been wearing these non-stop recently! They are dupes of the Yeezy ones and literally £13!"

©@anastasiakingsnorth

Pretty snazzy, huh?

We've also found plenty more Yeezy Slide dupes below, just in case you're looking for more inspiration or want to weigh up your options. You do you, hun.

