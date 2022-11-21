Love Island’s Dami Hope shades ‘annoying’ Indiyah Polack after Gemma Owen and Luca Bish split

They say as one door closes another opens, and if you need a living 2022 showbiz example to help that picture, how about the trajectory of two Love Island 2022 couples this week.

Yes, sadly, this week, Gemma and Luca were the first of our this year's four final couples to call it quits after a few short months together. The pair announced their amicable split on Instagram this week – to the clear reluctance of Luca, we couldn't help but notice – wishing one another well.

That's the door that got closed (well, in our heads it was slammed by Gemma and her mum, but that's purely speculative and in brackets).

Meanwhile, lovebirds Indiyah and Dami, have taken a HUGE positive step in their love story.

Just on the topic of Indiyah and Dami, as we haven't written about that for a while; this pair have fast become one of our all-time favourite Love Island couples, mainly because of their absolutely top notch (or leng/solid for any Gen Z's reading this) red carpet game and overall banter skills. They don't take ever themselves too seriously, nor make us feel queasy with their Instagram content (ahem).

Following in the footsteps of fellow finalists Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, Indiyah and Dami have officially moved in together (we think in London).

However, despite this new open door of possibilities, the move itself clearly didn't come without its share of stress and aggravation – at least on Dami's part.

Over the weekend, the couple both shared images and videos of their new abode on their Instagram Stories, but Dami's comments have revealed that the couple had an argument just before they moved in together, with the Love Island star even suggesting that Indiyah was "annoying" 😱😱.

We know he's only playing (we hope), but we don't want to see ANY cracks in this relationship whatsoever - not even a chip. In fact, just don't touch anything fragile.

Dami jokingly captioned (we hope!) an image of his girlfriend in their new home, saying, "When you just had an argument buy you still gotta move in."

In a separate post, where the pair can be seeing toasting their new love nest, Dami wrote, "Here's to annoying each other even more."

Please don't close this door, guys. You just got the keys to it. And that's kitchen workspace we could dream of.

Dami and Indiyah came in third place in this summer's series of Love Island, losing out to runners-up Gemma and Luca (although, does their break-up mean Dami and Indiyah are now automatically upgraded to runners-up?) and winners Ekin-Su and Davide (who from the looks of their consistent gut-churning PDA on Instagram are doing just fine).