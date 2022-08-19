Who is Made In Chelsea newbie and model India Hovenden and what’s her big secret?

Made In Chelsea are switching things up for series 24, as not only will it be set in Mallorca and air an episode a night for five days on E4, but there will be FOUR new faces.

We're used to bosses throwing one or two newbies our way but FOUR? It's like Christmas. Oh how the Made In Chelsea cast have evolved from the OG Spencer Matthews and Millie Mackintosh days.

The new additions to Made In Chelsea Mallorca, that airs on Monday 22 August, include India Hovenden, Issy Francis-Baum, as well as Malek Amro and Willow Day.

Rumour has it India is already involved in all the drama in Mallorca as she joins the show with a "huge secret". Uh oh.

Who is India Hovenden?

India is a reality star who joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2022 during series 24. India is also a model.

How old is India Hovenden?

She is 25 years old.

What does India Hovenden do as a job?

India is a model and is signed to huge agency MOT Models. She is also well connected in the media industry and used to work as an Executive Assistant at Vogue magazine and Fresh Fitness Food.

Why is she joining Made In Chelsea and what is her big secret?

As well being the mystery lady that Julius Cowdrey had in his bed on the same night as Tabitha Willett (awks). Earlier this year, Julius was outed for having had a mystery woman in his bed the same night he’d been on a date with Tabitha - which at the time, he denied and said they were just friends.

India is a Chelsea girl through and through and is followed on Instagram by a whole load of present and past Made In Chelsea cast, including Ruby Adler, Olivia Bentley and Oliver Proudlock.