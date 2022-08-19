Malek Amro: meet Made in Chelsea’s new boy

There a few things the Made in Chelsea lot love more than a champagne brunch or a night out at Raffles, but a summer holiday to a sought-after location like Croatia, Ibiza or the Cotswolds is definitely up there.

This year, the cast are off on to Mallorca on their annual holibobs and there are not one, not two, not three, but FOUR new cast members joining all of our usual faves like Miles Nazaire, Tristan Phipps, Olivia Bentley and Ruby Adler.

One of the newbies is international party boy Malek Amro, who is joining the cast with his pal Willow Day.

Wanna know more about Malek? Well, you’re in luck as we’ve got all the juicy deets.

Who is Malek Amro?

Malek Amro is the latest addition to the Made in Chelsea cast. He’s joining the show for series 24, which is set in Mallorca.

How old is Malek Amro?

Malek is 31 years old.

Where is Malek Amro from?

Malek is originally from Bath but moved to the United Arab Emirates when he was 10 as his father got a job there. He was educated at international schools before moving back to the UK for university. Malek has been living and working in Mallorca for the past two years after relocating to Palma from the UK, although he’s certainly no stranger to Chelsea as his brother lives there and he stays there when he’s back in England.

What is Malek Amro’s job?

Malek works for his friend’s newly-launched app Yacht Drop. The app is a delivery service that provides drinks to superyachts in some of the most exclusive ports in the island. Sounds very swanky if you ask us.

Does Malek Amro know any of the Made in Chelsea cast?

Malek is joining the cast of Made in Chelsea alongside his friend Willow. It’s not known whether he knew any of the cast before the show, but the likes of Julius Cowdrey, Reza Amiri-Garoussi, James Taylor and fellow newbie India Hovenden all follow him on Instagram.

Who is Malek Amro dating?

Malek isn’t thought to be dating anyone at the moment although an on-screen romance is never far away when the cast of Made in Chelsea are near, so we’re not ruling anything out.

Does Malek Amro have Instagram?

He sure does, you can follow Malek on Instagram at @malek.day.amro.