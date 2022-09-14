Love Island’s Mary Bedford ‘grateful’ after surviving horrific car crash

Love Island 2021 star Mary Bedford has revealed that she was left “shaken up, cut and bruised” after being involved in a horrific car crash yesterday (Tuesday 13 September).

Mary took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture of the significant damage done to her car in the accident.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Someone must of been looking down on me today…

“Very shaken up, cut and bruised but so grateful to be back home tonight 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💔.”

Although she didn’t reveal any further details about the crash, Mary’s Range Rover – reportedly worth around £50,000 – has been written off in the accident.

Last year, she opened up about splashing out on her “dream car” in a YouTube video.

“I’m so excited to pick up my car. I’ve literally banged on about this day for months and months and months and months and it’s finally here. I literally can’t wait,” she told her subscribers at the time.

Mary rose to fame on Love Island last year and has previously been linked to an iconic Islander from another series. Here’s everything you need to know about her…

Who is Mary Bedford?

Mary is a model and Instagram influencer who rose to fame on the seventh series of Love Island in 2021. She was already popular on social media before entering the villa, with a YouTube channel boasting over 1,000 subscribers and over 2,000 followers on Instagram, and had even modelled for Boohoo.

Since appearing on the show, her popularity has skyrocketed and she now has over 892,000 Instagram followers and over 75,000 subscribers on YouTube. Mary has also worked with major brands like Missy Empire and Lullabellz.

How old is Mary Bedford?

Mary is 23 years old. She was born on 14 July 1999, making her a Cancer.

Where is Mary Bedford from?

Mary is originally from Wakefield, near Leeds, but she now lives in Manchester.

Who did Mary Bedford couple up with on Love Island?

Mary joined Love Island 2021 as a Casa Amor bombshell and quickly turned heads. She was brought back into the main villa by Toby Aromolaran but recoupled with fellow bombshell Sam Jackson when Toby got back together with Chloe Burrows. Mary later coupled up with footballer Aaron Simpson, but they were dumped from the villa a week later.

Are Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson still together?

Mary and Aaron are no longer an item, with Mary seemingly friendzoning Aaron live on Aftersun just days after they left the villa. Speaking about their relationship at the time, she said, "I think we’re just gonna go home, when we’re back in the real world again and things are more normal. We’re going to see how it goes, but I’ve definitely made a best friend in here.”

Mary later revealed the real reason behind their split during an Instagram Q&A as she explained she wasn't in the right headspace for a relationship after her grandma passed away while she was in the villa. She said, "Coming out of the villa and finding out the news about my grandma completely threw me, I’ve never lost anyone close to me so it has been really hard to be honest… A result of this my head is all over the place, and all I knew is I wanted to be back home surrounded by my loved ones.”

Aaron has since moved on with his new girlfriend Jessica Lowe, while it's believed Mary is still single.

Did Mary Bedford date Chris Hughes?

Mary was linked to Chris before she even appeared on Love Island when they were spotted on a date in central London following his split from Jesy Nelson. At the time, an onlooker revealed the pair were "all over each other" and Mary only fuelled the rumours she was previously in a relationship with Chris when she opened up about dating a footballer, leading fans to think she was talking about Chris who played for Bourton Rovers Football Club before he rose to reality TV fame.

However, Chris later insisted he was never Mary's boyfriend and revealed they only went on one date. "No, but Mary's not my ex! I went on a date with her and I was pictured with her but that was as far as it went. She's a nice girl and I wish her all the best, but she's not my ex," he told The Sun.

Is Mary Bedford dating Jacques O'Neill?

The rumour mill went into overdrive when Mary was spotted at an event with 2022 Islander Jacques O'Neill after he quit the villa following the breakdown of his relationship with Paige Thorne. The pair later reunited for a sweaty gym sesh, leaving fans convinced they were an item. However, neither Mary nor Jacques has spoken out to confirm or deny the rumours.

