Tasha Ghouri speaks out on secret Ekin-Su feud

Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri has spoken out after rumours that her co-star and Queen of the villa Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was snubbed from her recent birthday celebrations.

©Getty

The event saw fans questioning if there was a secret feud among the finalists, especially as Andrew exclusively revealed to heat Under The Duvet that he had unfollowed Luca's best pal Jacques O’Neill after a video showing him seemingly mocking Tasha surfaced online.

In another twist, Ekin-Su celebrated her birthday on August 20, but only Davide was there to join in on her celebrations. He did en epic job though, filling their hotel room with balloons, cake and endless presents. Goals.

Sharing a tribute on Instagram, Davide wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Queen. My soulmate. My best friend. Hope you enjoyed your birthday 🥳 in style. Cheers to many more celebrations to come."

Tasha has since taken to social media to deny claims of a rift, writing on Instagram, "It’s Ekin's birthday tomorrow and she was invited to mine she's busy but will see her very soon. Last week wasn’t for my birthday! – I got invited. Just to clear that up!"

Thank God for that.

On the topic of Tasha and her fellow co-stars, she's now revealed that she tried to leave the villa after the savage Snog, Marry, Pie storm that saw her got pied by four of her male co-stars who also made unkind comments about her. The incident sparked 1,500 Ofcom complaints with some viewers questioning if the show was promoting misogyny.

She told Fabulous magazine, "A lot had happened in the space of three days and a lot of it was targeted at me. I was upset. I did kind of walk out.

"I said [ to producers ] : ‘I’ve had enough.’ Andrew said: ‘I’m gonna go with you.’ Then all of a sudden the boys apologised…"

©ITV2

She added, "It was a bittersweet moment. I’m a very forgiving person. I didn’t want to live the rest of the weeks in a negative way. I forgive, but I don’t forget.

"It got to the point [ in the villa ] where me and Andrew had to say: ‘We need to stop caring about people’s opinions whether we’re friends or not. We actually need to put our foot down.'"