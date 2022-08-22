  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. News

Tasha Ghouri speaks out on secret Ekin-Su feud

We never knew these two were beefing

by Hannah Mellin |
Posted

Love Island finalist Tasha Ghouri has spoken out after rumours that her co-star and Queen of the villa Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was snubbed from her recent birthday celebrations.

Last week, Tasha was joined by her boyfriend Andrew Le Page, Gemma Owen, Luca Bish Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope for a dinner in London to celebrate her 24th birthday. A cute AF reunion if Ekin-Su and Davide Sanclimenti were there to join the party.

©Getty

The event saw fans questioning if there was a secret feud among the finalists, especially as Andrew exclusively revealed to heat Under The Duvet that he had unfollowed Luca's best pal Jacques O’Neill after a video showing him seemingly mocking Tasha surfaced online.

In another twist, Ekin-Su celebrated her birthday on August 20, but only Davide was there to join in on her celebrations. He did en epic job though, filling their hotel room with balloons, cake and endless presents. Goals.

Sharing a tribute on Instagram, Davide wrote, "Happy Birthday to my Queen. My soulmate. My best friend. Hope you enjoyed your birthday 🥳 in style. Cheers to many more celebrations to come."

Tasha has since taken to social media to deny claims of a rift, writing on Instagram, "It’s Ekin's birthday tomorrow and she was invited to mine she's busy but will see her very soon. Last week wasn’t for my birthday! – I got invited. Just to clear that up!"

Thank God for that.

On the topic of Tasha and her fellow co-stars, she's now revealed that she tried to leave the villa after the savage Snog, Marry, Pie storm that saw her got pied by four of her male co-stars who also made unkind comments about her. The incident sparked 1,500 Ofcom complaints with some viewers questioning if the show was promoting misogyny.

She told Fabulous magazine, "A lot had happened in the space of three days and a lot of it was targeted at me. I was upset. I did kind of walk out.

"I said [to producers]: ‘I’ve had enough.’ Andrew said: ‘I’m gonna go with you.’ Then all of a sudden the boys apologised…"

tasha-ghouri-love-island
©ITV2

She added, "It was a bittersweet moment. I’m a very forgiving person. I didn’t want to live the rest of the weeks in a negative way. I forgive, but I don’t forget.

"It got to the point [in the villa] where me and Andrew had to say: ‘We need to stop caring about people’s opinions whether we’re friends or not. We actually need to put our foot down.'"

WATCH: 'You Never Admitted That!' Dami, Indiyah, Paige, Adam & Andrew Address Love Island Rumours

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Fireflies by Owl City