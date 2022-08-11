EXCLUSIVE Love Island’s Andrew Le Page breaks silence on unfollowing Jacques O’Neill

It’s been over a week since Love Island 2022 came to an end when Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned winners, but that doesn’t mean that all the drama from the show is over. Far from it, in fact.

Tasha Ghouri and her boyfriend Andrew Le Page got tongues wagging earlier this week when they appeared to unfollow fellow Islander Jacques O’Neill after a video showing Jacques seemingly mocking Tasha surfaced online.

That wasn’t the only dig that Tasha made at Jacques as she also liked bombshell Remi Lambert’s Instagram post which accused the former professional rugby player of “bullying” both inside and outside the villa.

Andrew appeared on the latest episode of heat’s Under the Duvet alongside Paige Thorne, Adam Collard, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope and of course we couldn’t miss the opportunity to question him about the social media shade.

Andrew and Tasha both unfollowed Jacques earlier this week ©ITV Pictures

“Yeah, it obviously is true [ I unfollowed Jacques ] ,” Andrew told hosts Harriet Rose and Chris Taylor.

“Tasha is my priority and obviously there was a video that came out. We’re trying to move away from it all and just be ourselves and get on with life.”

Andrew’s comments came shortly before Jacques issued a statement on social media in which he admitted he’d “not handled myself in the best possible way” and apologised for his behaviour.

He began, “I just want to acknowledge the situation that’s happening right now and apologise if my behaviour has caused offence or been misinterpreted over the last few weeks. I genuinely have no bad feelings towards anyone and I’ve not meant for anything to come across that way at all. It was not my intention and I’m genuinely sorry if it has.

“Life has been very overwhelming recently and admittedly I’ve not handled myself in the best possible way. I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m aware I’m far from perfect and that there is work that needs to be done on myself.”

Jacques has issued a statement apologising for his behaviour ©ITV Pictures

Jacques continued, “I had my first therapy session on Monday which really took me out of my comfort zone. I know I have needed this for years but it’s only now I have decided to get help. I know it’s a step in the right direction for me even after just one session.

“I’m not asking for sympathy, I just want to acknowledge the situation and move forward as positively as I can. However, I know this can be used as an important lesson for me moving forward and over the coming years. I hope I can become the person I want to be and use this new platform to spread a positive message. I’m sorry to anyone that I have let down x.”