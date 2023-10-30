Big Brother’s Hallie claps back at Jenkin and Chanelle over eviction comments

Anyone who doesn't think that Big Brother 2023 has been giving drama from the moment the man himself decided to blow up Jenkin Edwards' suitcase, is lying. Or they haven't seen the show, in which case, get off our website. Not really, but you are seriously missing out.

A huge part of its success so far has been down to the latest crop of housemates; a cross section of 2023 Britain, which naturally means it isn't going to be all hugs and rainbows all of the time.

One drama queen who gave us everything we needed from her during her short time in the house was 18-year-old Hallie Clarke. From the moment she stepped foot in the door, we knew we had a heatworld hun on our hands and after speaking to her firsthand we can confirm...icon.

Hallie ©ITV

Predictably (and thankfully), the Hallie drama has not completely dissipated just because she's been evicted from the house. No, in fact, the reality telly queen has been busy sitting down in front of hordes of journalists spilling the tea on her BB experience, which of course includes her housemates.

Early on in our chat with Hallie, the topic of Olivia's comments regarding transphobia in the UK and how it might have played a part in Hallie's eviction were brought up. We have to say, reality shows don't always tell LGBTQ+ stories correctly, but Olivia Young's sentiments were true – sadly, there is a huge amount of transphobia simmering across this country right now and there's no doubt in our minds that that would have sadly played a part in her fate.

Olivia's comments then resulted in a counter-argument by Jenkin and Chanelle Bowen, who stressed that transphobia was not a factor (even partially) in Hallie being evicted.

Hallie ©Shutterstock for Big Brother

During a chat with press three days after leaving the house Hallie stressed that transphobia might have affected her fate and that Jenkin and Chanelle were wrong to shut that narrative down.

Hallie said, "I wouldn't like to think that [transphobia] not the main reason I'm voted out, but I'm not denying it could be a factor. There are people out there who don't agree with the way I live my life and have views that I don't respect. So, I'm not denying it has a part to play in the reason I was evicted. However, I wouldn't like to think that; I'd like to think people have more of a genuine reason, aside from the fact that I'm trans."

Speaking of her housemates on either side of the argument, Hallie said, "But I think it's amazing that [Olivia] made awareness about that because I don't like the fact that Chanelle and Jenkin were like, 'That's not the case' because it definitely does have a part to play in it. But I just wouldn't like to think that the majority of the votes were just do with that."

Hallie became the third housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother House on Friday 27 October, after Zak Srakaew and Farida Khalifa.