Love Island’s Adam Collard has BLEACHED his hair and wow

It's pretty much a well known fact that Love Island's Adam Collard is a man of many surprises.

Remember his Love Island 2018 stint when he recoupled with Rosie Williams leaving poor Kendall Rae Knight dumped?

Or during Love Island 2022 when he rocked up as a bombshell? We're still shook about that.

Well, in news we wasn't expecting to ever write, the iconic Islander has only gone and bleached his brown hair.

Posting a photo of himself of his newly dyed hair, Adam showed off his transformation and we have to admit he's still FIT.

One of his followers commented, "👏 #blonde always have more fun @adamcollard 😍".

Someone else wrote, "Digging the blonde".

Another added, "This hair style suits you well".

Not everyone was a fan though because after one person commented, "Your hair colour doesn't suit you", Adam replied and said, "Do what you want though when you've got abs and look like me though Jackie x".

He then added on his Instagram Story, "See no evil, fear no evil. Have a fantastic Monday and don't let anyone kill your vibe."

LOL.

Earlier this year, Adam surprised everyone with his 'red flag' hairstyle.

We know, we know, it's fair to say that he has exhibited a fair few red flags over the years.

We're talking unceremoniously dumping Rosie - and then pretty much laughing in her face - on Love Island 2018 and allegedly ghosting Paige Thorne after that whole nuggetgate scandal.

However in January his red flag was his haircut.

Adam took to TikTok to showcase his trim after a trip to the barbers and it definitely left fans divided. While there were some who liked it, including one who commented, "Wow nice mate you look stunning," others weren't sure.

One wrote, "Damn, was just gonna say the longer hair was looking good," while another added, "He suits the first best."

Then there were those who just downright didn't like it, "LMAOOO 'I'm a red flag'," commented one brutal TikTok user. One more remarked, "This is terrifying."

Savage.