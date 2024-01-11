Cara de la Hoyde expose REAL reasons for Love Island drinking ban

Remember the glory days of Love Island?

The tantrums, the rows, the physical fights, the smoking areas... BRING IT BACK.

If you watched Love Island back in the day then you'll remember that the Islanders got away with a lot more than they do nowadays.

Emma Jane Woodham and Terry Walsh had sex ON TOP of the covers, Malia Arkian was kicked out the villa following an altercation with Kady McDermott and Zara Holland infamously lost her Miss GB crown - and this was all within the second series.

the love island 2022 girls with a drink in hand ©ITV

Another thing we truly miss from the early Love Island days was the freedom the Islanders had with alcohol.

But when the Islanders could drink as much as they wanted, it took things to another level.

faye received a record breaking amount of ofcom complaints ©ITV

And it turns out that the reason there's a limit on alcohol is actually because of Love Island 2016 winner Nathan Massey.

Appearing on Love Island 2020 star Shaughna Phillips' Oh Baby! podcast (that she co-hosts with her pal Holly Connolly), Cara de la Hoyde spilled the tea on her now husband.

"Everyone can blame not having alcohol on Nathan and this is a true story. You can ask Mike Spencer [executive producer at ITV]... So one night Nathan got so drunk because he was just drinking.

"He can't handle his drink he's a little man. It's not good for him to drink. He got so drunk. So after that, they limited it to two drinks a night."

cara and nathan won love island 2016 ©Getty Images: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Well, well, well. Thanks a lot Nathan. Thanks a lot.

While Nathan may have ruined it for future Islanders, Cara managed to work her way around the rule.

"People used to get two glasses of wine but because I drink beer I worked out that if you drunk beer, you was allowed more beers than people were allowed wine.

"I used to always get beer, and then everyone else cottoned onto it. That's why a lot of us was drinking beer," she admitted.

"So it's actually Nathan's fault that there's a limit."

She then added, "I'm really glad there was a limit because I think it really saves a lot of people from ruin themselves."

You can listen to the full Oh Baby! episode with Cara on Apple podcast.