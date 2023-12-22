Iconic Love Island star ‘PULLS OUT’ of All Stars with just weeks to go

Love Island fans (so basically all of us) were left THRILLED earlier this month when ITV bigwigs finally confirmed that Love Island All Stars will air in January, with telly queen Maya Jama returning to host the series.

Of course, the rumour mill immediately went into overdrive as everyone began to speculate which Islanders would be returning to the villa – with everyone from Tom Clare and Faye Winter to Ovie Soko and Catherine Agbaje alleged to be making an appearance.

The cast are currently thought to be going through all the pre-show checks and filming their VTs as there’s only a matter of weeks until the show begins, however one iconic Islander has reportedly thrown a massive spanner in the weeks by pulling out of the series.

According to reports, Love Island 2019 OG Anna Vakili was all set to appear on All Stars after meeting with producers but changed her mind at the last minute to focus on her Sisters in the City podcast with, you guessed it, her sister Mandi.

A TV insider explained, “Love Island producers were hell bent on getting Anna for the All Stars series as she was part of the one of the highest rated series of the show ever, and viewers will never forget her blazing row with fellow islander Jordan Hames.

“She was guaranteed to bring the drama, which is just what this series is all about. Anna went in for a string of meetings and even got as far as booking the medical all islanders have to take before entering the villa, but then at the last minute had a change of heart.”

Anna rose to fame on Love Island 2019 ©ITV Pictures

“She'll always be grateful for her Love Island changed her life, but feels like you can't repeat history,” they told The Sun.

“She has a lot going on, especially with her hit podcast, so decided to focus on that instead."

Anna will forever go down in Love Island history for her iconic bust-up with former flame Jordan after he flirted with India Reynolds “TWO DAYS” – as Anna… loudly put it – after he asked Anna to be his girlfriend.

Anna reportedly pulled out of Love Island All Stars with just weeks to go ©Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

We would have loved to have her back on our screens, so we’re gutted that she won’t be appearing on All Stars.

One name that has got us very excited, however, is Love Island 2020 winner Paige Turley, who is heavily rumoured to have signed up from All Stars following her split from Finn Tapp.

WATCH ‘It’s all lies!’ Anna Vakili and Yewande Biala talk Love After Love Island