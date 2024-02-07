Love Island EXCLUSIVE: dumped Islanders expose why Jess Gale and Callum Jones won’t last

The only upside to seeing your favourite Islander dumped from Love Island is that as soon as they’re out, they start spilling all the behind-the-scenes tea that we’re dying to know. Especially if one of those Islanders is Messy Mitch Taylor himself.

If you haven’t caught up on All Stars, first of all, we urge you to do it now. Not only because this article is littered with spoilers, but also because it might be the best series of Love Island we’ve ever seen. We’re only a couple of weeks from the end but there is still drama at every turn - including some pretty brutal dumpings.

Some of the latest to be booted off the Island are Hannah Elizabeth, Tyler Cruickshank, Liberty Poole, and Mitch. Liberty and Mitch had just called it quits on their relationship, if we can even call it that, before they were voted the public’s least favourite couple and dumped from the Island.

This was quickly followed by Hannah and Tyler, who had only just began exploring their connection over a romantic date - the highlight of which was hearing Hannah say the word ‘charcuterie.’

These Islanders have been watching these couples even closer than us, so naturally we had to ask if they had any insight to the latest pairings. Jess and Eve Gale recently chose to couple up with Callum Jones and Casey O’Gorman respectively, some great choices there if you ask us.

We of course grilled the former Islanders on heat's Under the Duvet (that's now a podcast, fun fact) for their two cents on the blossoming connections.

Liberty was the first to admit that she did not see a future between Jess and Cal.

“With Jess and Cal, I think Cal was so into Georgia… I think, is it too late in the process for him to get invested in someone else?”

In classic Messy Mitch fashion, he then chimed in with an equally damning opinion. “I couldn’t agree more actually, I feel like he’s just going to ride the wave though now. I think he’s going to leave a fan-favourite… because he just gets it all right, doesn’t he? So, I think he’s just going to leave single… He did actually really like Georgia.”

While we hate to agree with Messy Mitch, even we have to admit that Callum has quickly become a fan-favourite, but we’re still holding out hope that he’ll find a lasting connection in that villa.

