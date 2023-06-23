Love Island’s Charlotte Sumner exposes Mitchel Taylor’s LIE

Despite a rocky start to his Love Island journey, Mitchel Taylor is still going strong in the villa – although he doesn’t quite seem to have found a strong connection after three weeks of cracking on and coupling up.

His relationship with Molly Marsh fell flat in the first week and then he was put in the friend zone by Leah Taylor before deciding to get to know his close pal Jess Harding on a more romantic level.

Earlier this week, viewers saw Mitch tell Jess that his mum and sister would “love” her and he insisted she was the only girl he’d used that line on after she jokingly called him out for recycling his flirty banter. However, in a shock turn of events, dumped bombshell Charlotte Sumner has revealed that Mitchel told her the very same thing.

Charlotte has exposed Mitch for using the same chat up lines on her and Jess ©ITV Pictures

Alexa, play Boy’s A Liar by PinkPanthress.

“My sister and mum would f--king love you,” Mitch told Jess during a cosy fire pit chat, to which she replied, “Mitch do you say that to every girl that comes in here? Make me special.”

He then added, “No, this is the honest truth. You and my mum and sister have a lot of common. It just took three weeks for us to get to this stage...”

But during the latest episode of heat Dates, Charlotte exposed Mitchel for lying as she explained, “I just think he says a lot of what girls want to hear. He said the same thing to me, he was like, ‘Oh, my mum and sister would love you!’

Charlotte wasn't impressed by Mitchel's behaviour ©ITV Pictures

“He’d say about meeting up and he was like, ‘Oh, you can come and see me. We can take the dogs for a walk’ and I was like, ‘I’m not driving to you. It’s like five hours, absolutely not happening’. He was like, ‘I’ll come to Bournemouth then’.

“I just feel like he says the same sort of things [ to everyone ] . He also said to me he was vibing more with me than Leah. He said we have more flirty chats and then the next minute he was like, ‘I’m really feeling Leah’.”