Chloe Burrows reveals Love Island BFF she no longer speaks to

We know Love Island is all about finding, well, love, but sometimes the best relationships to come out of the show are the friendships.

Sure, Molly-Mae Hague might have met the love of her life, Tommy Fury during her time in the villa and sure, the couple has gone ahead and had a baby and are living happily ever after, but I think we can all agree that its her bond with bombshell Maura Higgins that we all adore.

Another duo that have remained close friends after their Love Island stints is Chloe Burrows and Millie Court.

They were both finalists on Love Island 2021 and since Millie won alongside on/off/on again boyfriend Liam Reardon, the duo have been inseparable.

From holidaying more often then seems fair and even moving in together, Millie and Chloe are the ultimate BFFs, but from what we recall during their time in the villa, they were part of a trio rather than a duo.

Which begs the question: what the hell happened to Lucinda Strafford?

It seems like just yesterday that Chloe referred to the three of them as 'The Naughty Trio,' and when Love Island was done they all went and had matching bracelets WELDED onto their wrists; but fast forward to 2023 and are the holy trinity of Love Island 2021 are no more.

On the most recent episode of her Chloe vs The World podcast, the former Islander was joined by Geordie Shore icon, Nathan Henry.

During one of the segments the reality TV star asked the host, "From your series of Love Island who do you no longer speak to and why?"

Chloe didn't hesitate when she confessed, "Loads. Millie and Liam I speak to all the time," she explained, which is a surprise to no one seeing as we have already established her and Millie are joined at the hip.

"I don't really chat to anyone else, it's not you know..." Chloe trailed off before launching into a list of names.

"Mary Bedford I speak to, Clarisse [Juliette] I speak to, Faye [Winter] I saw at the NTA's," she went on.

We all waited on tenterhooks for her mention the name of her former villa pal, but Lucinda's name never did fall from Chloe's lip-glossed lips.

Fans soon jumped to the comments section of the TikTok clip to say what we were all thinking.

"Deffo beef with Lucinda 👀" one wrote with another commenting, "Oooh, she didn’t say Lucinda! 👀"

There can't be that much beef as they both still follow each other on social media and if there was a major fall out, we all know that's where it would begin.