Wait a hot minute, did this iconic bombshell just reveal that she’s returning to the villa?

Can you lovelies believe that it's been almost a year since that Love Island villain of villains (but the fun panto kind that we also definitely fancy the pants off of), Adam Collard made Love Island history by becoming the first Islander to return to the show for a second chance at love (he took part in both Love Island 2018 and Love Island 2022). Since that infamous moment, every Love Island fan ever has been asking one thing, 'WHO IS NEXT?'

Adam's return to the villa in 2022 was one of the biggest talking points of last summer's series and even resulted in the legendary Lothario finding a serious connection in the form of Welsh queen, Paige Thorne. Well, until he returned to the UK and remembered he was Adam Collard that is.

Adam returned to the Love Island 2022 villa last summer as the ultimate bombshell four years after first appearing on the show (ITV) ©ITV Pictures

It's unlikely Love Island producers have already secretly shipped Adam off to Majorca for a third stab at it (imagine the carnage), but now we know for sure that this producer move is definitely a possibility, we can't help but wonder, have they recruited another iconic former Islander already and are they already secretly waiting in the wings waiting for their moment to strike again? We really hope so.

And if we had to guess their identity we'd put all our money on winter Love Island bombshell, Claudia Fogarty, after a VERY interesting Instagram story update implied she might be returning for round two.

Claudia Fogarty entered the winter Love Island 2023 villa with a bang earlier this year (ITV) ©©ITV Plc

Claudia entered the winter Love Island 2023 villa during the heart rate challenge on day 23 and almost immediately formed a connection with Casey O'Gorman, who ended up leaving her high and dry for bombshell Rosie Seabrook.

Miss Fogarty left the villa a single pringle on day 45 and as far as we can tell she's still in the same boat (living her best hot girl summer). But have Love Island producers secretly recruited this villa queen for round 2?

Well, if Claudia's Instagram Story is anything to go by, maybe. She recently posted a stunning shot of herself sunning herself on a boat somewhere hot and picturesque with the caption, "I'm ready to go back now 🙃".

As much as we want Claudia to continue living her hot girl summer abroad rn, we'd much rather see her back in the villa raising heart rates.