WAIT, did this Love Island bombshell tease a return just weeks after being dumped?

It's that time of year again; with a potential launch date leak and the identity of a rumoured first Islander doing the rounds in the press, it's OFFICIALLY time to start getting excited about Love Island again (we know... we've all only just got over the last one, but welcome to the future).

Year after year, the weeks leading up to the summer series of the ITV2 show are full of excitement, gossip and rumours about everything from potential twists and rule changes to which nepo baby will be joining the cast in a bid to become the next Gemma Owen. What a time.

And since Adam Collard's spectacularly infamous return to Love Island in 2022, the return of former Islanders is now on the cards, too, so naturally, heatworld is keeping an eye out for any upcoming Islander 'holidays' or social media blackouts.

Well, that didn't long...

An iconic winter Love Island 2023 star has already teased a possible return to the summer edition of the show (which would make her the first Islander to appear on the series twice in the same year) with an intriguing Instagram Story post.

Instagram/rosieseabrook

Bombshell Rosie Seabrook, who famously entered the South African villa on day 39 and quickly split up Casey O'Gorman and Claudia Fogarty with her bombshell ways, has teased a possible return to the show just weeks after splitting with Casey.

In a rare Instagram Q&A with her followers, Rosie was asked, "Summer holiday plans? 🏝️🫶🏻". Although, admittedly, not explicitly asking Rosie whether she is returning to Love Island, you don't need to be Jessica Fletcher to notice the not-so-subtle emoji use there.

Interestingly, the bombshell responded, writing, "I'm potentially going away in a few weeks 👀." A few weeks, eh, Rosie? Just in time to coincide with the return of the reality show that made you a household name (well, at least in the heatworld office, anyway)? What a coincidence.

Rosie grew close to Casey during her time on Love Island (ITV) ©ITV

Love Island is rumoured to be returning to ITV2 on 5 June 2023, which we would definitely class as "a few weeks" away. Hmm...

As bloody brilliant as it would be to see Rosie walk through those villa doors just weeks after leaving another set of villa doors, she did go on to reveal that she was "going away end of July" with her girls, also adding, "I haven't booked much... yet 😏."

So either Rosie knows EXACTLY what she's doing and is purposefully winding up a team of over-excitable showbiz journalists, or she doesn't fancy her chances at winning Love Island 2023.

Who is Rosie Seabrook?

Rosie was a winter Love Island 2023 bombshell. She entered the villa on day 39, soon coupled up with Casey O'Gorman and the pair were dumped on day 51. They split shortly after returning to the UK.

How old is Rosie Seabrook?

Rosie's birthday is 23 July 1998, which make her 24 years old.

Where is Rosie Seabrook from?

Rosie is from Buckinghamshire.

What does Rosie Seabrook do?

Before finding fame on Love Island, Rosie was as an industry placement advisor. These days, the reality star is playing the influencer game.

Is Rosie Seabrook still friends with any winter Love Island 2023 stars?

From the looks of her socials she's definitely still friends with Lana Jenkins and Olivia Hawkins.

Olivia Hawkins and Rosie Seabrook (Photo by Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

What is something not many people know about Rosie Seabrook?

Are you guys ready for the most random secret any Islander has ever offered?

Prior to entering the villa, she revealed, "I have a really bad phobia of frozen food, I can’t touch frozen food. I can’t go anywhere near the freezer. If my mum jam packs the freezer and I have to try and get something out that I need, I just can’t... I have to ask someone else to get it out for me."

(ITV)

Does Rosie Seabrook have Instagram?

She sure does. It's @rosieseabrook.

Does Rosie Seabrook have TikTok?

Yep. You can follow her antics at @rosie.seabrook.