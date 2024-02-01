Love Island’s Demi Jones exposes unaired Molly Smith scenes

Here's the thing – it's natural for fans to have different opinions on all these iconic Love Island stars in the All Stars villa. We're all different people, right? All iconic people who stay in and watch Love Island every night, but still, we're all different and therefore are attracted and drawn to different personalities, looks and behaviour.

And considering some of these kings and queens (and jesters) have been in the public eye for a number of years now, we were bound to get a few Marmite characters come through. Love Island 2020 bombshell Molly Smith is one of those Marmite characters. Just take look at the comments on Instagram – this beaut is very much equally loved and criticised by the Love Island fandom.

Molly Smith ©©ITV

But, however you feel about Molly, no one can argue that – at least emotionally – this is hardly a holiday for her. She entered that villa alongside her ex boyfriend – Callum Jones – of almost four years and now she has to watch him crack on with girls she's called friends for years – all for our entertainment. Love her or hate her, you've got to kind of respect the way she's handled that curveball. Because if that had been us, we'd have already done a Jake Cornish and walked.

Those were certainly the sentiments Molly's pal Demi Jones was echoing when she popped into our studios to record an episode of heat's Under the Duvet podcast.

Demi Jones ©©ITV

In a conversation about Molly – between Demi, Shaughna Phillips and host Harriett Rose – Demi stressed, "She was such a queen. And she got a lot of slack when I came out – I saw it all – people being like, 'Why is she acting like this?' But she's been going through the emotions in there."

Demi is, of course, referring to Molly crying over, well, everything in the early days of the series – her very recent ex (who she met on Love Island 2020 four years ago) is in the Love Island villa with her FFS. Fair – four years is like three lifetimes in Love Island land. So, yeah, it's probably deep.

Demi went on to reveal that Molly actually had to "take a lot of time for herself" in those early days of filming to help her adjust to once again living under a roof with her ex and watching him crack on with her mates.

Molly is in the All Stars villa with her ex, Callum ©©ITV

She added, "It was hard. She had to take a lot of time for herself, as well, which you didn't really see on TV."

Demi rounded the conversation off by reminding Love Island fans, "She's in there with her ex-boyfriend of almost four years..."

Molly and Callum were reunited on day one of All Stars ©©ITV

So there's our 'In Defence of Molly Smith' piece, we suppose. We'll also take this golden opportunity to remind all fans to be kind – have opinions, sure, but be kind. Oh, and don't throw shade unless you're sporting a skilled throwing arm; a dodgy aim can be taken as hate, so be careful.

