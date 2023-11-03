EXCLUSIVE: Ella Thomas teases Love Island SPIN-OFF role and move over Maya

Love Island 2023 finalist Ella Thomas continues to prove that she is here to stay and slay.

It's only been a matter of weeks since she finished Love Island 2023 in third place with now boyfriend Tyrique Hyde, and the popular Islander has already proved (above and beyond) that she is far more than just 5ft7 and stylish. Not only is she constantly redefining the influencing game (her Instagram grid is downright hypnotic), but she recently launched her own PLT edit.

And it doesn't end there – oh no – in fact, it seems, Miss Thomas is planning to come for Maya Jama's gig next...

Ella looking gorg ©Getty Images

During a recently exclusive chinwag with heat, Ella opened up about her aspirational plans for the future and it seems that for this Love Island queen – and pretty much everyone who has ever laid eyes on the Love Island presenter – Maya is goals.

When asked about her future career goals, Ella confirmed that she plans to do more modelling, but is keen to break into TV presenting. She revealed, "I definitely want to stay modelling. And I’d love to get into more TV. My dream is to be a presenter and get into the presenter space. I’d love to be presenting shows that I love like Glow Up and even a Love Island spin-off. There’s lots of opportunities there."

Yes, and they all belong/have belonged to one Maya Jama. Naturally, we asked Ella if she's actively looking to follow in Maya's rather iconic footsteps.

Maya Jama ©ITV

She continued, "Yeah, I definitely look up to her as a presenter. She’s really done her thing and she’s smashing it. If I could be as good a presenter as Maya..."

Wow, celebs look up to other celebs just like us mere mortals do. How humbling.

When asked whether she had asked Maya for any advice on breaking into the presenting game, Ella told us, "Yeah, you know, maybe I need to catch up with Maya and ask her for a bit of advice. She’s really doing her thing and she’s killing it. We love to see it."

We do. And we'd love to see you do it, too, Ella.

Ella was a 2023 Islander who found herself caught up in a high percentage of the Love Island carnage due to her on/off relationship with the villa's bad boy, Tyrique.

The couple, who are now officially girlfriend and boyfriend and have even said the L word, went on a serious journey during their time on Love Island. From Ty charming every bombshell that sauntered into the villa to Ella returning from Casa Amor with another guy on her arm, their relationship was far from smooth-sailing.

But we all love a story of growth and the couple ended up making it all the way to the final and came in third place with their besties Jess Harding and Sammy Root winning the crown.

Ella's PLT collection is out now. You can follow the Love Island finalist at @ellathomas_.