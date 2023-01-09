Love Island’s Ella Thomas announces exciting new job (and it was 100% made for her)

Ella Thomas may not have won Love Island alongside boyfriend Tyrique Hyde, but she will go down in history for her incredible outfits, no-nonsense advice and making a strong case for belted micro skirts. Honestly? No one does Y2K like Ella!

Since leaving the villa last month, the 23-year-old has kept her next move on the down-low, but we are so pleased to report the universe has finally listened to us and given Ella her very own six-figure PLT collection.

Yep, the Scottish icon has secured the bag. 👏👏👏

Ella revealed the news on Instagram sharing how 'big things are coming'. She wrote, "5 ft 7 AND STYLISH 👀 The secret is finally out… I am so excited to announce that I am @prettylittlething ‘s latest Brand Ambassador 💘 I can’t wait for you all to see everything we’ve been working on 👏"

In the six-month partnership, Ella will be creating exclusive social content for PLT as well as launching her own edit in the coming weeks.

The social media favourite is the most recent addition to PrettyLittleThing’s host of ambassadors including Molly Mae Hague, Indiyah Polack, La La Anthony and Jayda Cheaves.

Announcing the exciting career move in style, Ella donned a PLT outfit including some belted flare jeans (which weirdly look a lot like our school trousers? Anyone else?) and a distressed black jumper which is perfect for transitional dressing now it's September.

Fellow Islander Whitney Adebayo commented, "Congratulations fashion queen, you’re going to eat this up 💎❤️💗" whilst boyfriend (and all-round icon) Tyrique wrote, "Only right! Proud of you❤️❤️".

Other co-stars including Abi Moores, Jess Harding and Leah Taylor shared their support with Catherine Agbaje writing, "Congratss Ella💗 wishing you nothing but the best , you are gonna kill it 🔥"