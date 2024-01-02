Ella Thomas reveals how she broke HUGE Love Island rule

We're guessing if you're on the heatworld website right now (while at work - naughty naughty), you're looking for a ray of light in the form of some juicy Love Island gossip to brighten up this miserable af day (2 January is not a vibe) - don't worry, loves, we've got you. Well, technically Love Island 2023 finalist Ella Thomas has got you.

The Love Island queen of queens has just revealed how she broke a major rule during her final days in the summer villa and we are SHOOKETH because, for once, we're not exaggerating when we say 'major rule break'.

Forget getting drunk, forget getting naked, forget Antigoni Buxton trying to sneak halloumi into her suitcase – if producers had found out about this at the time, there's every chance this Love Island legend might not have made it to the final.

Ella Thomas ©ITV

So what did Miss Thomas do exactly? We're glad you asked; pop to the toilets at work, reserve yourself the nice cubicle for five minutes or so and enjoy...

Towards the end of 2023 (RIP 2023), our Ella was co-hosting a special Christmas show on Capital XTRA during which she revealed she broke a huge villa rule around the time she and Whitney Agbaje were butting heads over that 'selfish' comment.

Ella and Whitney ©ITV

Remember when Love Island producers took the girls out of the villa to hash their issues out one-on-one? Well, apparently the girls were escorted to the location via individual local taxis without chaperones and Ella took the opportunity to borrow her cab driver's phone to log into her Instagram account, check her followers, and the followers of all the remaining Islanders at that time.

She said, "Okay, do you know what? I've not told anybody but you this story, so this is exclusive. There was just me [in this cab] with this Spanish driver and she was nice enough to trust me with her phone, but I was like, 'This is an opportunity.'

"It was like seven weeks in, I was like, 'I haven't been on a phone in time – let me see what my Instagram's saying.' I was quickly on Instagram, checking my followers; I checked everyone in the villa's followers. I went back to Ty and was like, 'You've got this many, she's got this many...'"

Ella finished her confession by saying, "You gotta do what you gotta do."

Lovelies, we give you a Love Island baddie – but we already knew that tbf.

And don't pretend you wouldn't do exactly the same thing. Imagine seven weeks without access to the internet?

Ella Thomas was an Islander who found herself caught up in a high percentage of the Love Island 2023 carnage due to her on/off relationship with the villa's bad boy, Tyrique Hyde.

Tyrique and Ella ©ITV

The couple, who are now officially girlfriend and boyfriend and even said the L word, went on a serious journey during their time on Love Island.

From Ty charming every bombshell that sauntered into the villa to Ella returning from Casa Amor with another guy on her arm, their relationship was far from smooth-sailing.

But we all love a story of growth and the couple ended up making it all the way to the final and came in third place, with their besties Jess Harding and Sammy Root winning the crown.