Georgia Steel hits back at ‘FAKE’ ex ahead of Love Island: All Stars

You need three things to be a Love Island legend: an iconic catchphrase, a memorable (whether it’s for the right or wrong reasons) relationship and a series of explosive rows – and Love Island 2018 star Georgia Steel can tick all three off her list.

Georgia is returning to the villa for a THIRD time on Love Island: All Stars following last year’s appearance on Love Island Games (which STILL hasn’t aired on this side of the pond) and she’s hoping it’s third time lucky.

Her last Love Island relationship ended in tears when Sam Bird accused her of cheating on him with her ex-boyfriend and subsequent romances with fraudster Medi Abalimba, who conned her out of £32,000, and Ibiza Weekender star Callum Izzard have been equally as ill-fated.

Reality TV fans will remember that Georgia and Callum met when they appeared on Ex on the Peak – a US spinoff of Ex on the Beach – in 2019 and they wasted no time in getting engaged and moving in with each other.

Their whirlwind relationship came to an end when they called off their engagement after just seven months, with Callum going on to make some unkind comments about his ex on a podcast in 2022.

But, ahead of her Love Island return, Georgia has hit back at her reality star ex as she insisted his proposal was “not genuine.”

Georgia's whirlwind engagement to Callum ended in tears ©Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

She said, "I don't count that as an engagement at all. It was on Ex on the Beach, he hadn't even met my father. Like it was not a proper engagement to me. I personally don't feel like it was a genuine proposal.”

Speaking about her turbulent love life, Georgia continued, “With the fraudster and things, I feel like the past couple of years I’ve been through so much so I'm glad to kind of shut the door on that in 2024.

“I’m going to go in the villa, give it my all, have a good time, use all the tools and knowledge that I've learned through them experiences and just be myself and hopefully do great.”

Georgia no longer speaks to Love Island ex Sam ©Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Callum wasn’t the only of Georgia’s exes on the receiving end of some shade as she also let slip how she feels about Sam six years on from their split… and it’s not good.

“No,” she answered when asked if she’s still on speaking terms with Sam.

“I don’t even really count that as a relationship,” Georgia added, “But anyway, moving on.”

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 15th January on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV.

WATCH ‘It’s all lies!’ Anna Vakili and Yewande Biala talk Love After Love Island