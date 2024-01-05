Why Jack Fincham has been ‘BANNED’ from Love Island All Stars

The Love Island series to top all Love Island series will be with us in less than two weeks and we still have no idea who will be making us hella jealous as the soak up the South African sun and we battle the misery of UK weather.

When it was announced last year (we mean 2023, babes, seeing as it is now 2024) that Love Island had commissioned ANOTHER spin-off series, titled Love Island: All Stars, they had us hook, line and sinker.

The dating show truly has turned into it's very own franchise, it's like the Fast and the Furious of reality TV, with an Aussie and American version as well as Love Island Games and the not as good but still worth a watch, winter version.

But we have a sneaking suspicion that Love Island: All Stars will top them on when it comes the dramz, dreamy cast and dumpings.

As names continue to fly around about who will be doing an Adam Collard and returning for a second shot at love, there is one person who will most certainly not be making a Love Island comeback.

Winning the show in 2018 alongside his then-bae Dani Dyer, OG Islander Jack Fincham has reportedly been banned from joining the All Stars villa.

Jack Fincham won't be returning to the villa ©getty

The Love Island winner was given a 36-month driving ban last year after he crashed his car while under the influence of cocaine and according to reports, that has impacted his chances of returning to the romance reality show.

A source told The Sun, "Sadly he was turned down by ITV - I think his turbulent year would cast a shadow over the show."

We have contacted ITV and Jack's management for comment.

Rumoured Islanders set to cause some chaos on the spin-off include Love Island 2021 legend Chloe Burrows as well as everyones favourite series five heartthrob, Ovie Soko.

The show returns on Monday 15 January and obviously we cannot wait. Who will couple up with who? What will Maya Jama wear on the entrance walk? Will Iain Stirling be as hilarious as always? Will all the boys wear neon shorts on the first day?