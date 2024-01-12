Love Island winner RETURNS to former job after All Stars ‘BAN’ reports

Did you know that there is a new series of Love Island starting on Monday 15 January 2024?

YOU DIDN'T?

Well, now you do and after weeks of speculation it has been confirmed which former Islanders will be heading back into the villa to take part in the All Stars spin-off.

©itv

From Love Island 2017 icon Georgia Harrison, to season one Liverpudlian Hannah Elizabeth, we are more than ready for the familiar faces to hijack our social lives. It's freezing outside anyway, perf opportunity to stay in and be anti-social.

One former Islander who won't be returning for a second chance at love, despite people believing him to be a strong contender, is Jack Fincham.

The Essex lad's name was popping up left, right and centre when All Stars was announced, but it was later revealed that Jack was banned from Love Island after an altercation last year.

Jack's representatives have been approached and have chosen not to comment on the matter.

jack won't be on all stars ©LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: Jack Fincham arriving at Bauer Media Studios for a Countdown to Love Island show on May 26, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

But it looks as though the winner of Love Island 2018 isn't too gutted about not taking part in the dating show for a second time, as during a chat with BritishGambler.co.uk he revealed he was back at his pre-Love Island role.

"I’m so happy to be back selling pens again, cold calling, meeting my clients and putting a suit on – it does make me happy," Jack explained, "I’m really happy and love having a purpose, and getting up with something to do, not sitting around waiting for the phone to ring and it’s so much more rewarding."

Jack won the show alongside Dani Dyer and although the duo are no longer together they were fan favourites at the time and beat Laura Anderson and Paul Knops to take home the £50k prize money.

Jack and Dani ©LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 20: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer attend the press night performance of "Nativity! The Musical" at The Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, on December 20, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"I’ve done a good few deals, and one big client that I dealt with years ago who I first met when I was 21," Jack went on, "They’re a big film production company and all the celebrities that go through their doors I’ve actually met, versus when I was 21. It’s cool and I’ve got some big clients on board, and I’m only going to be getting more as time goes on."

WATCH: Man Tanning, BLACK SICK and BABY NEWS?! with Sophie Habboo