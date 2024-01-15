Jack Fincham SHADES Tommy Fury and it’s brutal

Could we be seeing two Love Island stars battling it out in the boxing ring in the near future? Now that the Married At First Sight match has been called off, we could do with a little reality TV head-to-head.

ICYMI, Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle will no longer being taking their fight to an arena as, according to DKM Plush Boxing's Instagram, Luke "hasn't been able to train as we would expect."

But that's a MAFS Essex vs. Bradford quarrel whereas this is a Love Island Essex vs. Manchester feud which is TOTALLY different.

In a move, nobody saw coming, Love Island 2018 winner Jack Fincham has taken it upon himself to throw some serious shade at Tommy Fury and boy he had zero interest in holding back.

jack has started boxing ©getty

Speaking to BritishGambler.co.uk Jack spoke about the career of fellow Love Island contestant, Tommy, who was a runner up on season five of the dating show.

Anyone who is anyone saw the iconic fight between Tommy and KSI; if you've been living under a rock please head over to TikTok and check out peoples' re-enactment of the grapple, as the recreations are arguably more entertaining than the real thing.

"I have a lot more experience than KSI, and going off his last performance and watching how Tommy dealt with that – I’ve got more experience than him as well from doing amateur fights as well," Jack explained.

He added, "But I watched it and would have dealt with it so differently and would have beaten him clearly. It’s questionable if Tommy even won that to be honest."

Tommy and ksi ©getty

Honest indeed. No one can claim that Jack isn't happy to be brutally open about his views on boxing and his fellow fighters; he went on to say where he believes Tommy stands in the world of Love Island - boxer hybrids.

"Tommy’s third. I’d say for me, the first is probably Idris Virgo for boxers that have been on Love Island," he admitted, "Idris first, me second and Tommy third. That’s just be being honest and nothing against Tommy because I like him as a person, but boxing-wise, he’s good but he’s not out of this world. He’s just got a massive following; he’s a Fury at the end of the day."

Anyone fancy guessing how Tommy will react when he hears of Jack's claims? But we're not sure Jack cares how well or badly his opinion will be received as he continued his no-holds barred talk...

"Tommy said a couple of things that didn’t sit right with me. He was saying that ‘these are good fighters’, basically acting as if he brings so much to the table," Jack went on, "he brings views to the table, but he’s just protecting his record a little bit."

Tommy and Molly Mae ©getty

We don't know much about boxing here at heat HQ but that most certainly sounds like fighting talk from the former bae of Dani Dyer. We wonder if Molly Mae will bring Bambi along to watch the two Islanders throw a few punches.

But it turns out that Jack did a 180 in his chat as he is not entirely convinced he would annihilate Tommy JUST yet.

"I’m not stupid, if we were to fight right now, he’d bash me to pieces but in 2-3 fights time, you’ll watch the fight and it will make a lot of sense."

We will hold you to that Jack, watch us check where he stands in "2-3 fights time."