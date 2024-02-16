Love Island’s Jack Fowler steps out with rarely seen brother and he’s FIT

We're BIG fans of Love Island's Jack Fowler here at heatworld.

Seriously, 'Jack Fowler' is the kind of Islander name that causes widespread swooning if brought up in a meeting room here at heat Towers – Ovie Soko is also one of those names. As is Callum Jones.

*opens a window*

Jack Fowler ©Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Not to call a spade a spade, but the Love Island 2018 and Love island Games star is a complete fittie and we're a tad gutted he clearly decided to pass on All Stars (as if producers wouldn't ask him) this year. Then again, we can't imagine Mr Fowler is short of, erm, love – or money for that matter – so we get it.

Given that he isn't currently on the look for love in South Africa – and with Love Island Games now done and dusted – his name sadly hasn't been brought up in our editorial meetings much this year. It's been a cold harsh winter.

Until now, that is.

Jack took to his Instagram story to share a snap of him and his older brother on the red carpet for Dune: Part Two in London on Thursday night (15 February) and, honestly, we just needed to get all our thoughts down in one place – hence this article about Jack Fowler's hot brother, who we think is called Michael.

©Instagram/@_jackfowler_

Firstly, we've finally found something fitter than Jack Fowler – Jack Fowler side by side with an equally fit brother. Secondly, where has this bombshell bro been hiding? Thirdly, does anyone else think he's the spit of All Stars' Tom Clare? With a dash of Lochan Nowacki?

Tall, bearded, smiley, fit af...

Jack Fowler's brother... NO... Tom Clare ©©ITV

We're assuming this is Jack's brother, btw, as they do look an awful lot alike and Jack calls him "big bro" in the photo caption.

Here's hoping they share the same London accent, too...

*smashes the window*

For the benefit of those who have been living under a sad, sad rock and are now seeing the light, Jack is a former Love Island 2018 (he was a Casa Amor bombshell, which seems preposterous) and Love Island Games star, influencer and DJ and, yeah, the man of our dreams/a constant distraction in heatworld editorial meetings. Jack was originally coupled up with Laura Anderson on LI 2018, but the pair didn’t last long when bombshell Laura Crane arrived. Jack and Laura were booted out in the final week and managed to stay together for two months before they called it quits.

He then went to compete in the Love Island Games in 2023, which has aired in America, but not yet in the UK, and this is a spoiler free space, so we'll remain shtum as to how that played out. Saying that, the spin-off is FINALLY arriving on ITVX on Monday 19 February (the same days as the All Stars final)...

Jack starred on Love Island Games in 2023 ©Peacock TV

So we best have a meeting about Jack Fowler.

