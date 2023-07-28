Kady McDermott reveals the one Islander she WON’T be friends with – and here’s why

Another series, another year full of Love Island drama.

Over the years we've seen plenty of Love Island fallouts but the latest is between two Love Island 2023 stars.

When we caught up with Kady McDermott and Ouzy See on heat Dates, the Love Island 2016 star opened up about who she won't be besties with any time soon.

kady in the villa ©ITV

After Kady was asked if she was shocked Molly Marsh's comments following her dumping, she admitted, "Yeah. There wasn't any [ uncomfortableness ] because me and Molly got on.

"That's why I was 'Oh', because I'm not the problem Zach [ Noble ] is. She should feel uncomfortable with him not me.

"You're coupled up with Zach. You're not coupled up with me."

zach and molly in the villa together ©ITV

She then went on to say, "I think on Molly's side of things, being friends with me, it's probably like keep your friends close and your enemies closer. That's how I saw it in there.

"I'm not [ hurt ] . I thought we actually got on. She's six or seven years younger than me but there are some things looking back on it that it makes sense, like what she was saying or doing.

"I'm not going to be friends with her after this. I'm not bothered."

molly and kady in the villa ©ITV

And when Harriet Rose asked if Kady thinks things will be awkward at the reunion, the Islander said, "I don't care enough about the situation.

"I don't not like her, I don't like her. There's just nothing... In there you have to get on with everyone to make your life easier or it's unbearable."

Kady's confession comes after Molly made it clear she was happy that Kady and Ouzy had been dumped from the villa.