Love Island EXCLUSIVE: dumped Islanders spill the tea on unaired Lochan Nowacki scenes

It’s been two weeks since the Love Island girls returned to the main villa from Casa Amor, which means it’s been two weeks since Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki recoupled and they’ve quickly become fan favourites in that time.

Earlier this week, Maya Jama revealed that the pair topped the public vote for the most compatible couple and we can definitely see them going all the way to the final.

However, it’s come to light that Lochan originally had his eye on another Islander when he first entered Casa Amor as dumped Islanders Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson have spilled some major unaired tea.

Catherine and Elom were guests on the latest episode of heat Dates, hosted by our very own Harriet Rose, and they revealed they’re both rooting for Whitney and Lochan to win the show. However, when Harriet brought up that Lochan was also interested Leah Taylor in Casa Amor, the pair let slip that it was actually Catherine who Lochan first made a play for.

Sorry, what? That did NOT come across on the show.

“If I speak I’m in trouble,” Elom teased as Catherine laughed and added, “He came in saying my name, like twenty times.”

Elom continued, “He wanted Catherine at first and then we sat him down around the fire pit and was like, ‘Listen, you have a strong connection with Whitney.’”

Lochan eventually turned his attention to Whitney and the rest is history... ©ITV Pictures

Catherine explained, “I was like, ‘Lochan, look, I know you’ve been saying you want to get to know me’, because he’d obviously been saying it to every single person and everyone kept being in my ear about it, and he’s like ‘I want to pull you for a chat’, but he couldn’t really pull me for a chat.

“He’s talking, talking and I’m like, ‘Look, you’re not here from the beginning, you don’t have the choice of six girls. You want to chat to everyone for ten minutes, but you need to focus on who you actually want and see if there’s something there.’”

Hang on, so if it wasn’t for Queen Catherine’s words of wisdom then Lochan’s love story with Whitney might not have unfolded as we know it? Thank goodness she was there to set him on the right path because, to paraphrase Whitney herself, it’s giving 2023 winners.