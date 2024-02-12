Love Island: All Stars – remember Joanna Chimonides’ blue hair? It was electrifying

Now that she has said goodbye to the Love Island villa, for the second time, will Joanna Chimonidesreach for the bottle of blue dye again? We kind of hope so because the Marge Simpson look was a total vibe. Allow us to explain...

Joanna was blonde in the all stars villa ©ITV- LOVE ISLAND

During her time on Love Island: All Stars Joanna was all about the golden locks, for her first trip on the show back in 2019 she had long dark hair, but who can remember when she went for a cool metallic blue?

We sure as hell do, mainly because a Love Island star dying their hair a shade that isn't blonde, brunette or black is practically unheard of.

Joanna had dark hair in 2019 ©GETTY (Photo by Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

Unless you're Indiyah Polack who has been through the rainbow and obviously made every colour HER colour. Remember when she had candy floss pink hair? She was channelling Barbie waaaaay before Margot Robbie was.

Taking to Instagram back in 2019, Joanna showed off the transformation and paired the lewk with a beige, ruffled dress and of course, a glass of champers.

She captioned the post, "When the ruffles are bigger than your head.. that’s when you know you’ve done it right 🤷🏻‍♀️."

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, with many praising her hair transformation.

One user wrote, "Omg loveeeeee 😍😍😍", while another commented, "Stunning as always 🤩🤩🤩."

A third said, "Your hair though 😍❤️", and a fourth added, "Can’t coppppeee 😍."

Obviously we agree as Joanna can clearly make any shade look unreal. Now that her hair is blonde it'll be much easier to mix it up, perhaps she could go pink like Molly Marsh did? Or channel her inner Casey O'Gorman and go red? Whatever she does we know it's going to look gorge.

If you are thinking of mixing up your colour and what to help keep the colour vibrant for as long as poss, check out the best shampoos for coloured hair below.

