Mehdi Edno looks completely different six months after Love Island

Cast your minds back to the summer months when queen of the Love Island 2023 villa, Whitney Adebayo, was being romanced by smoother than smooth Casa Amor bombshell Lochan Nowacki. It was simply joyous to watch their relationship slowly blossom on screen and eventually develop into a IRL relationship that we're now borderline obsessed with six months later. Truly one of the success stories of Love Island 2023.

Now cast your mind back a couple of weeks before all that, to those confusing weeks where Whitney was getting to know OG French hunk Mehdi Edno. Remember him? Take a minute; our bodies and brains are working much slower in this post-Christmas food coma era.

At first Whitney and Mehdi seemed like chalk and cheese, but after a while (a long, long while) viewers started to see a spark – one that soon fizzled out when Mehdi got his snog on in the heart rate challenge, but still, they made cute telly at the time.

Whitney and Mehdi ©ITV

While Whitney made it to the final with Lochan and continues to slay the post-Love Island influencer game, Mehdi appears to be spending a lot of time in France, seemingly removing himself from the spotlight; excluding that week after his dumping where he served up so much Love Island tea even we couldn't keep up with his stunningly chaotic interviews.

Saying that, every now and again the communications manager turned reality star does pop on his Instagram story to give fans a glimpse at his life after Love Island and, no joke, we weren't ready for his latest post...

Instagram/mehdiedno ©Instagram/mehdiedno

The hair. The glasses. The smoulder. The stubble. The 'fit.

It's giving Bordelais Clark Kent and all of a sudden we feel in need of a good rescuing.

Getting ready for a stint on Love Island: All Stars, by any chance, Mehdi 2.0? We're here for all forms of Mehdi, just get him back on our screens already.

Mehdi ©ITV

Mehdi was first paired with Ruchee Gurung by the public, but the pair did not have a romantic spark.