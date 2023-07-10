Love Island’s Mehdi Edno throws shade at Molly Marsh

We all know former Love Island star Mehdi Edno has no qualms in locking horns with a powerful female in the villa; lest we forget that the majority of his rows with villa queen Whitney Adebayo redefined the word 'iconique' – they were giving mum and dad arguing on holiday and we ate it up every time.

Throwing something out into the universe while we've got your attention: Mehdi and Whitney NEED their own podcast after this series. Can someone influential af get those wheels in motion because we need these two in our ears on the regs.

We digress (as per) – but we did have a point, and that was Mehdi is not afraid to come for the female bosses in the villa.

Mehdi and Whitney ©©ITV Plc

Last week Love Island 2023's Mehdi and Mal Nicol were doing the classic post-dumping press rounds across London, which included filming an episode of heat Dates with our darling Harriet Rose. Another one of their stop-offs was for an episode of Text on the Beach with Cosmopolitan.

During the interview, Mehdi CAME IN for Marmite queen Molly Marsh, which utterly threw us as we don't remember them having one conversation in the villa.

One of the questions – well, texts – the pair had to answer was, 'What do you think of Molly returning during Casa Amor?'. Prepare yourselves for Moving Night levels of savagery.

Mehdi responded, "So when I heard that Molly was returning to Casa Amor, I was like, 'Molly, you have the nation on your back, bring some chaos.' And she didn't."

Molly Marsh ©©ITV Plc

LOL. Okay, if you watch the video you can tell Mehdi is joking around a bit here, but tbf, he has a point. We (and we imagine the producers) wanted HURRICANE MOLLY in Casa and instead we got, well, Draught Molly. In fact, is it just us or have Zach and Molly essentially vanished from the show's edit this week (aside from that rather PG-rated night in the Hideaway)?