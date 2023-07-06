Love Island EXCLUSIVE: Mehdi Edno reveals secret unaired kiss with unexpected Islander and WOW

The Love Island heart rate challenge usually leaves us cringing behind a cushion, but we have to admit that the Love Island 2023 lot actually gave it quite a good shot. We didn’t feel the need to immediately rinse our eyes out with bleach like we usually do.

The likes of Catherine Agbaje and Tyrique Hyde set pulses soaring with their sexy moves, but one of the most shocking moments was definitely when Mehdi Edno kissed not one, not two, not three, but FOUR girls. The whole thing left us thinking – in the words of 2019 Islander Greg O’Shea – “What was your thought process behind that?”

Well, Mehdi has finally revealed just what compelled him to lips the four lovely ladies and it’s definitely not what we were expecting.

Mehdi made the most of the heart rate challenge by kissing FOUR girls ©ITV Pictures

During an appearance alongside Mal Nicol on the brand-new episode of heat Dates, Mehdi explained how one of the girls had actually kissed him during their dance routine which gave him the idea to get his smooch on too.

“We sat down at the fire pit, the girls danced, and someone kissed me. It wasn’t shown on the episode,” he told our host Harriet Rose. “That’s why I was like, ‘I’m going to kiss too… a lot of people.’”

He continued, “This girl said to me, ‘You were the only one to make eye contact with me, that’s why I kissed you’. She literally sat on me and kissed me!”

Sadly though, Medhi was less forthcoming with the identity of the mystery woman he snogged.

“I’m not going to tell you, I can’t,” he teased.

Medhi definitely got pulses racing ©ITV Pictures

Medhi also let slip that he had to change his plans for the heart rate challenge as producers BANNED him from doing what he originally wanted to do.

“What happened was I had a few ideas in my head, but the producers were like, ‘You can do that, you can’t do this,'" he explained.

“I wanted to use whipped cream and stuff and they were like, ‘No, you can’t!’”