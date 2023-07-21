EXCLUSIVE Love Island: what are Molly Marsh and Zach Noble REALLY like? We spoke to those who know

Every year – well, twice a year now that ITVBe has decided to wreck our social lives for good – in the final days of Love Island, we're always (ALWAYS) left with one couple that seem a little, well...unmatched. A chalk and cheese/opposites attract/they never would've met in a million years if it weren't for Love Island kind of Love Island couple.

As a couple, they shouldn't work, but miraculously they do, and regardless of ALL the green flags being waved in front of our faces, we just can't help but wonder, what the heck do these two even talk about? And, of course, will it actually work on the outside?

Love Island 2023's mismatched couple is, of course, Molly Marsh and Zach Noble... and maybe Mitch and anyone he's with inside that villa.

She's a teeny social media influencer/musical theatre performer from Doncaster, and he's a giant basketball player/PT from South East London. It shouldn't work, but it seems to... and according to dumped Islanders Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson what we see is what we're getting with these two – despite the recent Kady McDermott-shaped bump in the road.

For the benefit of those who sacked Love Island in after Movie Night, the love triangle that is (well, was) Molly, Zach and Kady ramped up a notch when Kady and Zach snogged each other's faces off TWICE in front of their respective partners during the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge this week – resulting in some seriously deep chats between Molly and Zach. It all led to Kady being dumped from the villa and Molly and Zach getting back on track, but the question still remains... What are these two really like and is it actually a match?

Having spent days and days watching Zach and Molly's relationship blossom, we simply had to put the question to Catherine and Elom when they joined our Harriet Rose in the studio this week for an episode of heat Dates.

Elom took the plunge first, confirming, "Do you know what? Zach and Molly are strong.

"His mind was with Kady, but his heart's with Molly at the same time. He's trying to balance all of that. I feel like they'll power through it, one hundred percent."

Catherine added, "I think similar. From obviously coming in [ and being coupled up with him ] , and then he liked Molly, blah, blah, blah...I've actually seen that they do really get along."

D'awww. Not the dramatic answer we were looking for, but certainly the wholesome answer we didn't know we needed.

Catherine went on to explain that Zach has got different vibes and love languages from all the girls he's connected with, stressing that the vibe with Molly is a more chilled/zen one, while Kady's was definitely more flirty.

Interesting...

As much as we're here for this, we just can't see Zach making regular cameos on Molly's cutesy TikToks – which we imagine is a requisite of being her bae.

Saying that, while talking more about Zach's personality, Catherine did reveal that we do have an utter fun-loving, joker on our hands, revealing, "Zach laughs at awkward moments. Even at the fire pit when we'd be doing our speeches he'd be laughing, as well."

So who knows, eh?