Love Island’s Natalia Zoppa reveals how much she earns after short stint in the villa and WOW

Many Love Island stars go on to have thriving careers on social media or TV after the show, but an increasing number of Islanders are taking a different path to bringing in the big bucks.

Now, another former Love Island contestant has come forward to reveal how much they’ve made on OnlyFans and spoiler alert: it’s A LOT. Natalia Zoppa, who rose to fame on the first ever winter Love Island series in 2020, casually dropped the mammoth amount in the comments of a TikTok video as she clapped back at social media users who criticised her job.

The Manchester-based model received comments about her treatment of Luke Mabbott, who she ended things with just after he’d brough her back from Casa Amor, when she posted a video about “what dating on Love Island is like”.

One viewer claimed Luke had “upgraded” with fiancée Lucie Donlan and that Natalia’s OnlyFans was “failing”, to which she hit sarcastically hit back, “My OF made over a mil it failed sooo much.”

Sorry, what? As in one MILLION pounds? Wowzers.

Natalia hit the headlines back in 2021, when her then-boyfriend Hass Saleh claimed that none other than footballer Jack Grealish had slid into her DMs.

In a TikTok video, Hass showed a message with a waving hand emoji that had supposedly been sent from Jack’s account. Natalia’s boyfriend then told her, “Send him the OnlyFans link - he'll be a good tipper!"

Natalia was dumped from the Love Island villa alongside Jamie Clayton ©ITV Pictures

Natalia coupled up with Luke Mabbott when she joined Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell in 2020 and went on to recouple with Jamie Clayton. She and Jamie were dumped from the villa on day 38 and parted ways shortly after.

She’s currently thought to be single after splitting from ex-boyfriend Hass in 2022.

