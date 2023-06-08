Olivia Hawkins reveals Love Island scene that gives her ‘nightmares’

by Sarah O'Byrne |

While we’re only in the first week of the new series of Love Island, we still love to keep an eye on last season’s cast.

One of our favourites, Olivia Hawkins, AKA queen of the high pony and elbow-length gloves, has weighed in on the games played in the show. Liv has never been one to conceal her opinions, and this led to her gaining a reputation on her season for her feuds, notably with Zara Lackenby-Brown, as well as her multiple recouplings.

olivia in the villa ©ITV

Like Liv, we have a love/hate relationship with the Love Island challenges. While there’s some juicy ones that we’re hoping to see again - the tweet challenge and movie night to name a few - some challenges come off as cringe, boring, or downright disgusting.

Liv took to her Instagram Story to make her feelings known about the first night’s game. She posted a screenshot of Molly Marsh kissing Mitchel Taylor (who have already been branded as the show’s early favourites), along with the caption, "This game still gives me nightmares 😅".

liv reflected on her series of love island ©Instagram / livhawkinss

The game in question was beer pong and we understand Liv’s reaction because during the winter series this year it was during that exact game that started her feud with Zara.

Need a reminder?

Zara was asked to name two Islanders who are the most "two faced" and she picked Olivia and Ron Hall.

While Ron wasn't that offended by her comment, Liv wasn't amused and it all kicked off.

it kicked off between olivia and zara ©ITV

Confronting Zara - who she knew before the villa - Liv said, "I feel tension. I feel like you’ve come in here and come for me a bit."

Zara then replied, "He’s made it quite clear, he’s quite affectionate from the get go, you can be a classy lady but some people take that as you’re not interested, he’s taken that as you’re not interested."

Olivia hit back and said, "I think that’s personal between me and him and I don’t really think that’s your business.”

liv and zara in the villa together ©ITV

Awkward.

And it's safe to say that things aren't great between the Islanders because they've been throwing shade at each other left, right and centre since they left the show.

And Liv is not the only ex Islander to publicise their embarrassment at the challenges on the show.

Liberty Poole previously branded the food exchange challenge as “awful", saying, “I wouldn't wish the food and drink challenge on anyone… it made me feel physically sick.”