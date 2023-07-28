EXCLUSIVE: Kady and Ouzy reveal what Sammy and Jess are really like – and we NEVER see this on TV

It's easy to forget that we only see forty five minutes of Love Island out of the contestants 24 hours day.

Sure they probably spend half of that sleeping and we don't want to be bored with that but what are they doing the rest of the time? It's not all about getting 'on job' and pulling each other for a chat.

The Unseen Bits episodes always offer up a bit of entertainment but it's the dumped Islanders that are able to let us in on what's really happening in the Spanish Villa.

Kady McDermott and Ouzy See were the most recent guests on heat dates and the duo spilled several cups of tea about life as a Love Island 2023 contestant.

kady and ouzy together

Naturally, we wanted to know all their thoughts on the current couples that are still fighting for a place in the final and one duo that has been on quite the journey is Sammy Root and Jess Harding.

"What's the inside scoop on Jammy?" Harriet Rose asked the couple and we have to add does anybody's nickname suit them more? Sammy and Jess truly are the jammiest Jammy around.

"I think they get on so well, do you not think?" Ouzy started.

"They're literally best friends," Kady agreed. "When I came out and saw this narrative of Sammy I was like, 'No, not our Sammy,' because he seemed like a little brother."

Kady says Sammy is like a little brother

In recent weeks Sammy does appear to have transformed into some sort of golden retriever/Essex boy hybrid who performs tricks for his owners, he LITERALLY juggled and did a handstand for the talent show, say less.

"Yeah that took me by surprise," Ouzy added.

"He is so sweet, him and Jess are obsessed with each other," Kady continued. "They are best friends, they make each other laugh, there is a a lot of sexual tension with them."

Sammy and Jess are besties

The besties and joking around we totally see but the sexual tension had us a tad shook.

"They're very..." Ouzy trailed off, followed by a little bit of a wink, wink, nudge, nudge innuendo.