Scott van der Sluis reveals Love Island Games co-star he plans to couple up with

You know how we all thought it was hilarious when Love Island shocked us all and brought back Adam Collard for a second chance at love?

Well he has NOTHING on Love Island 2023 bombshell Scott van-der-Sluis, who is set to return to the villa for a third time THIS YEAR and, let's be honest, would anyone be surprised if he turned that hat-trick into a quadruply?

That is a real word by the way, we Googled it.

Scott is heading to fjij to take part in the love island games ©NBC/Peacock

After he was booted out of the Spanish villa, Scott was on UK soil for approx 0.3 seconds before he decided to take part in Love Island USA and now the footballer will be a contestant on Love Island Games.

He's practically reality TV royalty at this point.

We also have a sneaking suspicion he will give Love Island All Stars a whirl as well because, honestly, why the hell not?

Scott was coupled with Abi ©itv

During a recent appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, Scott fielded questions about Love Island and the countless spin-off series he is involved in.

Besides confirming he very much did not sleep with Abi Moores and he is currently single, Scott also revealed which Islander he would like to couple up with and, well, are you going to tell him or should we?

"Maura [Higgins] would be decent," Scottisha confirmed.

He does realise that she is their social media ambassador and won't actually be taking part in the Games, right?

we would want to couple up with Maura too ©nbc/peacock

We truly hope Scott's time in Fiji wasn't a misguided attempt at wooing Maura in the hopes he would bag a date with the iconic Irish Islander.

"Maura’s a good looking girl to be fair," he added and that may well be the understatement of the century.

"I spent a lot of time with Maura as well because she does the after you’ve been dumped," he added.