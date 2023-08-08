Love Island star exposes HUGE Scott van der Sluis ‘food fight’ with fellow Islander

Another day, another Love Island contestant chatting on a podcast about this year's chaotic series and causing a god damn flood with all the tea that has been spilled.

And zero guesses as to which Islander it was.

It was of course 'Pocket Rocket' and returning Love Island 2016 bombshell, Kady McDermott.

Kady has been spilling the tea

Since she was dumped from the villa alongside Ouzy See, who she has also dumped after a 'July 30th' scandal, Kady has been sharing so much juicy goss from her time on Love Island 2023 we are struggling to keep up.

But it turns out not everyone is thrilled about the bombshell and her stories, Scott van-der-Sluis called Kady a 'game-player,' and it was Mitch Taylor who claimed Kady had a 'secret boyfriend.'

She has outright denied the accusation FYI.

After all the drama surrounding her Love Island revelations, Kady even went and cancelled SEVEN interviews she had lined up but it turns out there were two lads she couldn't say no to.

Former Made in Chelsea star and Love Island's number one fan, Sam Thompson, of course has his own podcast with BFF Pete Wicks which is aptly called Staying Relevant and the duo managed to wangle Kady as a guest on their latest episode.

It didn't take long for Kady to offer up a few droplets of tea and reveal the deets on an unaired row between two Islanders.

One side of the row comes from Scott, with his quick quips and alter ego, Scottisha, and his opposer came in the form of French Islander and man of Mayfair, Mehdi Edno.

"Him [Scott] and Mehdi, at lunch time, the food wasn't the best," Kady started, "but we got fed, we had lunch and dinner made for us every day and it was fine, it done the job."

If we were having somebody cook for us twice a day we would be more thank thankful, there are only so many times our girl dinner of super noodles will do the job.

"He [Scott] pushed his plate and went 'this food is sh*t, there's no protein, where is the food?' and Mehdi lost his sh*t and said, 'You are so ungrateful.' It was a big, big argument."

OK but we would pay some serious dollar to see Scott and Mehdi go head to head.

Kady also added that Scott was the "messiest," because he didn't "make his bed."

It's giving teenager.