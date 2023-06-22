Love Island fans call out ‘red flag’ Scott van-der-Sluis following last night’s antics

Well, Love Island just took a dark and dramatic turn, didn't it? Hurricane Maya is not playing this season.

Just when we thought it was all happy – and somewhat incestuous – families in the Love Island 2023 Majorca villa, producers go and chuck Maya Jama in to force the Islanders to pick the two least compatible couples. SAVAGE.

This resulted in some CHOICE, controversial words from certain Islanders (honestly, ANYONE who makes Queen Catherine Agbaje cry is in our bad books), and a shock twist that left Jess Harding, Sammy Root, Leah Taylor and Mitchel Taylor all tragically single and forbidden from recoupling next time around. We did say it was savage.

This all resulted in a 'Can I pull you for a chat?' epidemic the next day, of which newbie Scott van-der-Sluis was at the forefront.

Catherine and Scott

The brutal group therapy session round the fire pit shone a light on many couples, one of which was Catherine and Scott, with certain people confessing that they couldn't see the sparks.

Scott has spent the last couple of days getting to know both Catherine and Leah and it's safe to say some Love Island fans aren't happy with the way he treated both beauties the day after that brutal Maya moment, with one fan stating that Scott is giving off serious "red flags" in the wake of this week's twist.

The main grievance is that in last night's episode – just hours after some Islanders questioned his relationship with Catherine – Scott cleared the air with Leah and said he was still keen to get to know her and then immediately dragged Catherine to the terrace to lay his first smooch on.

Commenting on Love Island's official Instagram, one disgruntled fan wrote, "A lot of red flags with Scott tonight. He literally just spoke to Leah and assured her that he's still fully invested in getting to know her and apologised if she's felt sidelined because he's coupled up with Catherine and then immediately takes Catherine up to the terrace and kisses her. Leah & Catherine both need to be careful of this one."

Leah

Another fan agreed, adding, "Scott just pulled Leah saying he still wants to get to know her then takes Catherine to the terrace to kiss her? So badly want to be happy for Catherine but wtf was that Scott??"

To be fair, not all fans shared these viewpoints. One viewer leapt to Scott's defence adding, "I mean he’s not in a relationship, he’s a lot to date multiple ppl. As long as he’s honest."

Scott and Catherine shard their first kiss on the terrace last night

Another fan suggested that Scott's actions might have been edited to look a bit shadier than they actually were, commenting, "They edit the scenes. Everything is out of order. One minute Sam is talking to the new bombshell with Catherine, Scott, Whitney sitting on the couch behind. Then after you see Zach coming for a chat and they are now just sitting down."

Our opinion? Tensions are clearly very high in the villa right now, and Scott is clearly juggling two wonderful girls, but this is Love Island, hon – the Islanders have to play the game or they lose their slot on the show (which means less Hello Fresh deals and boohoo press parties) and we ALL know the show's editors go hard on the editing if the #dramz isn't delivering. Naughty? Perhaps. Red flags? Hmm.

Sammy, however, needs to seriously think about the comment he uttered to Catherine, because hard NO.