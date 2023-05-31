Love Island’s Tanya Manhenga shows off new ‘Ariel’ hair and it’s a total vibe

The new series of Love Island is arriving in t-minus four days and although we know that our obsession with the new collection of lads and ladies looking for love will take over our entire summer, we still have a special place in our hearts for previous Islanders.

One such star from the winter version of this year's dating show that we can't help but stalk on a regular basis is Tanya Manhenga.

The Liverpudlian was a true star of the series, from returning to the villa with Casa Amor bombshell Martin Akinola to her obscenely long showers and excitable squeals. Not to mention her UNREAL style, Tanya went on to make it all the way to the final alongside boyfriend Shaq Muhammad, where the couple came in fourth place.

shaq and tanya in the villa

Tiny T, as her villa mates adoringly call her and we have now decided to do because in our eyes we're BFFs with her, shared a new look on her Instagram and all we have to say is Disney are calling and get this girl a seashell bra.

Posting a video on her social media account and tagging her hairdresser, Tanya wrote "@dltbrunch Malta 🇲🇹 Ready…" and revealed a gorge new red wig complete with a fringe and some serious 90's layers.

Tanya's fellow Islander Samie Elishi gushed over the new cut and colour in the comments, "Oh hunny welcome to the fringe club I welcome you with open arms 😍😍😍😍😍," but it's the resemblance to a certain angel-voiced sea princess that her fans noticed.

One person commented, "Ariel??😍😂" with another thinking along the same lines, "Love it … you look soo gorg and it giving Ariel in all the right way 😍😍😍".

Move over Halle Bailey because Tanya is rocking the vibrant red like an absolute mermaid queen, we like to think this makes us one of her sisters and not the sea witch Ursula. Although that being said Vanessa is a total babe...

Tanya's golden hair

At the Love Island reunion Tanya was sporting the most GORJ multi-toned blonde/brunette locks we've ever seen – matched with stunning canary yellow dress (chef's kiss).

That's how you rock up to a reunion and take revenge on the boy who scorned you, btw (sorry, Martin).

However, it seems that our Tanya is a girl after her own heart when it comes to changing her hair colour – in that she seems to dramatically switch it up with every mild mood change. We get it.

Tanya's 'berry' hair

She previously took to her Instagram grid to share a stunning shot of her sporting the most luscious 'berry' hair, captioning the post, "The darker the berry…..💜 Colour & wig made by @eahair. Virgin hair (next day delivery) @ _ hairweatheruk. Make-up @trendymakeovers _ makeup."

Extra points for the Hairspray reference, too.

Juicy is the word and Tanya's Love Island co-stars were fast to praise our girl for her latest bold colour.

Olivia Hawkins wrote, "So glad the purple won!!! 👏🏼🤩," and Samie commented, "Obsessed with u 🔥🔥🔥."

Samesies, Samie.

And, of course, golden boy Shaq took the opportunity to pay a compliment to his girl, writing, "Running out of words to describe you my love 🤤😍💜."