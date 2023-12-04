Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran sparks romance rumours with controversial Islander after Chloe Burrows split

There is just something about knowing what's going on in the world of our Love Island girls and guys that gives us life.

We spend months watching them crack on, be pied and wear 195724850 variations of the same swimwear but before we know it, a couple that will no doubt break up in six months, wins the 50k and we're left with a Love Island shaped hole in our lives.

For this reason alone we must thank social media as it gives former Islanders a chance to keep us up to date with their lives via Instagram stories and not remotely awkward TikTok videos.

Toby was on love island 2021 ©itv

Toby and Faye were both featured on the same series of the dating show and had equally as explosive experiences during their time in the villa.

Toby, who is also besties with Love Island 2023 finalist Tyrique Hyde, had a tumultuous romance with Chloe Burrows and although the couple made a go of it when the show was over they split last year.

As for Faye, the Islander's temper landed her in hot water when she had a huge bust-up with Teddy Soares after THAT iconic Movie Night, with the episode being one of the most complained about moments in Love Island history.

faye in the villa ©itv

Faye and Teddy also called it a day on their relationship in February, with rumours of infidelity constantly doing the rounds.

But fans are hoping that Faye and Toby have started up a fresh new romance, especially after Faye posted a video of the duo on TikTok dancing and lip-syncing.

One fan commented, "How good do you two look together 😍😍😍" with another writing, "Are they together? 🥰"

The song featured Lovin On Me by Jack Harlow which led one fan to add, "Faye is literally 28 telling Toby he’s a baby 😂"

Another believes they're just pals as they wrote, "Love this friendship."

Toby recently took part in the Love Island Games and Faye is constantly addressing whether or not she will be taking part In various Love Island spin-offs.

Is that because she's found love with Toby?