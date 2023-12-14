Everything you need to know about Made in Chelsea newbie Mia Loehr

Imagine how bloody lovely it must be to be a Made in Chelsea cast member.

You could be casually enjoying a (probably free) brunch of matcha lattes and Eggs Benedict and be able to turn to your mates and say, "Does anyone fancy going to Sydney tomorrow?" and not just ask as a joke, but really mean it.

That is LITERALLY what happened in the most recent episode of Made in Chelsea and it truly puts our instant black coffee and zero plans for tomorrow to shame.

Lauren and Tristan ©channel 4

The babes of Kings Road are causing quite the fuss in the most recent series, with Sam Prince being a constant whirlwind of mayhem and Temps having his heart broken by another stunning blonde. This time that award goes to Liv Bentley, rather than Imogen Bloom, who, by the way has made a return to MIC and is sure to wreak havoc at Raffles and Bluebird any minute now.

But soon the SW3 bunch will be heading down under for Made in Chelsea: Sydney and not only will we see our faves sunning it up in Bondi, but we will be introduced to a whole new cast who will also feature on the MIC spin-off.

One of the lucky ladies set to enjoy some fun in the sun with our MIC guys and gals is Mia Loehr.

meet the Aussie newbies ©channel 4

Who is Mia Loehr?

Mia will be joining the SW3 chaps and chicas as they traipse around the streets of Sydney and is sure to be a glorious tour guide.

How old is Mia Loehr?

She is 21 years old.

Where is Mia Loehr from?

Erm, Australia. More specifically, Mia was born in Clovelly, Eastern Suburbs. Honestly that means nothing to us, we just hope we haven't revealed her full address on the internet.

What does Mia Loehr do?

She's a college girlie. Mia is currently finishing up her bachelors degree in nursing at the University of Notre Dame. Even that sounds posh.

She also works part time as a home health nurse, something Mia "loves and finds so rewarding."

©channel 4

Who is Mia Loehr dating?

Although single, we are hoping Mia will have a summer romance with one of our Made in Chelsea boys. Apparently she has a thing for, "classic tall, dark handsome men and also Aussie surfer boys."

Living in Australia those 'Aussie surfer boys' must be easy to come by.

Does Mia Loehr have Instagram?

She sure does: @mialoehrr.