Emily Blackwell reveals what’s REALLY going on between Miles Nazaire and Vanessa Bauer

She is the voice of reason on Made in Chelsea, who spends half her time offering cast members advice and the other half keeping the Chelsea boys in check, all the while looking stunning, obv.

In recent years, Emily Blackwell has taken more of a backseat in the world of MIC, focusing on her lingerie and swimwear brand, her relationship with hottie bae Jordan Alexander and chatting with her iconic mum Rachel Blackwell on their podcast Emily Blackwell's Mother Half.

Emily Blackwell on MIC ©Channel 4

Emily recently had a chat with Closer during which she opened up about her relationship with bestie, Miles Nazaire and his current single or not quite single status.

Known for his sweet-talking and charming ways, Miles is London's fave lothario and during his time on Made in Chelsea has had pretty much every single one of his romantic relationships televised for all to see.

From Aussie Married at First Sight star Ella May Ding traipsing half way across try world for him to having his heart broken by his fiery French co-star Maeva D'Ascanio, Miles and his love life have truly been through the ringer.

Miles and Emily ©channel 4

Emily knows better than most about Miles and his escapades and although he may now be single, after splitting from Amélie Esqeuenet at the end of last year, Emily doesn't think that will last for very long.

Talking about his latest work venture, which will see the Chelsea charmer don a pair of skates as he takes part in this year's series of Dancing On Ice, Emily revealed, “I think the Dancing On Ice producers paired Miles with the prettiest skater on purpose – they’re definitely going to fall for each other."

Miles has been matched with Vanessa Bauer, who previously skated and dated with Joey Essex and was rumoured to have had a love affair with Love Island contestant Wes Nelson.

"Who could resist Miles?" Emily continued, "He’s a really fun guy so I’m sure his partner will enjoy all those hours they’ll have to spend together."

Miles and his skating partner Vanessa ©itv

She also touched on her own relationship with Miles, with the duo spent years battling romance rumours, “Miles and I get on so well, people always ask us if we’re a couple, but I’m very happy with my boyfriend. He’s great."

We would be very happy if we were dating Jordan Alexander too, tbh. Or Miles.

WATCH: Episode 10: Miles on New MIC Cast, Dating Red Flags & Womaniser Past - Emily Blackwell's Mother Half