MAFS UK’s Luke Worley calls out ‘cheating b-tch’ co-star

This year’s Married At First Sight UK has been so explosive that the drama is rapidly spilling over on to social media, with the cast throwing shade, indirecting each other and dropping bombshell show secrets left, right and centre.

The latest row has erupted over a game of Spin the Bottle that wasn’t even captured on camera but has caused absolute chaos, with Terence Edwards QUITTING the show after it came to light that his wife Porscha Pernelle had kissed some of the other grooms.

Porscha took to social media to defend herself in the wake of the controversy, but Luke Worley was quick to hit back at his co-star as he called her out in a brutal TikTok takedown.

Porscha accused Luke of 'doing her dirty' after he spilled the beans on her Spin the Bottle antics to Terence ©Channel 4

Although Porscha claimed that there weren’t even four guys involved in the game of Spin the Bottle, Luke insisted Paul Liba, Thomas Kriaras, Nathanial Valentino and himself were all present – and declared that Porscha kissed them all except Paul (which doesn’t surprise us because Paul is LOVELY).

Luke even suggested that Porscha locked lips with some of the girls who were playing the game too.

“You definitely kissed four blokes without your husband’s permission,” he seethed.

Porscha went on to slam Luke for “telling lies” to Terence, but admitted he was always going to “grass her up” as Terence was one of his closest friends in the experiment.

Luke slammed Porscha in a scathing TikTok video ©TikTok/@1lukeworley

He added, “Obviously I’m going to be like, ‘Terence mate, was you aware your wife is a cheating b*tch or not?’”

The drama didn’t end there, however, as Porscha later shared a screenshot of her DMs with Luke and wrote, “Cause @lukeworley1 won’t stop talking about me but refuses to discuss what he done!

“Last time, keep my name out your mouth. I’ll do the same, thanks.”

There’s really no love lost between these two, is there? Blimey…

And we thought there might be a break from the drama when Brad Skelly was removed from the show. How wrong we were.