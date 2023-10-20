MAFS UK outfits: where to shop the cast’s dinner party looks from the show

Married At First Sight UK brings plenty of dramatic showdowns, unsuspecting love triangles and dinner parties so tense that no one even has a chance to dig into their supper. Sure, it's meant to be a show about finding The One (ha!) but it's the sizzling drama that keeps us hooked for 36 episodes.

Something we've noticed during this season of MAFS (apart from plenty of the cast having a secret TV background ☕️) is that the dinner party outfits are SERVIN'. But, babes, who can blame them? When you need to show your 'husband'/frenemy/the nation what you've got, we don't blame the cast for pulling out all the stops when it comes to their party ensemble of choice.