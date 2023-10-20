  1. Home|
  2. Entertainment|
  3. Married at First Sight

MAFS UK outfits: where to shop the cast’s dinner party looks from the show

Drama aside, we all agree they look great, right?

mafs outfits
by Aimee Jakes |
Published
1
club l london
Laura Vaughan's white floaty maxi dress
2
xx
Erica Roberts' black chain dress
3
OhPolly
Bianca Petronzi’s sheer OhPolly Dress
4
xx
Jay's Howard's brown bodycon dress
5
mafs
Ella Morgan's pink satin mini dress

Married At First Sight UK brings plenty of dramatic showdowns, unsuspecting love triangles and dinner parties so tense that no one even has a chance to dig into their supper. Sure, it's meant to be a show about finding The One (ha!) but it's the sizzling drama that keeps us hooked for 36 episodes.

Something we've noticed during this season of MAFS (apart from plenty of the cast having a secret TV background ☕️) is that the dinner party outfits are SERVIN'. But, babes, who can blame them? When you need to show your 'husband'/frenemy/the nation what you've got, we don't blame the cast for pulling out all the stops when it comes to their party ensemble of choice.

So, from Ella Morgan's pink princess frock to Erica Roberts' black dress dreams, here's where you can shop the outfits from last night's episode...

1. Laura Vaughan's white floaty maxi dress

club l london
Price: £70

clubllondon.com

Description

Laura looked HEAVENLY in this Club L London number.

club l london
Price: £70

clubllondon.com

2. Erica Roberts' black chain dress

xx
Price: £135.88

www.ebay.co.uk

Description

It's spenny, but you can shop Erica's exact dress on eBay.

xx
Price: £135.88

www.ebay.co.uk

3. Bianca Petronzi’s sheer OhPolly Dress

OhPolly
Price: £70

www.ohpolly.com

Description

Bianca{href='https://heatworld.com/entertainment/married-at-first-sight/bianca-petronzi/'

OhPolly
Price: £70

www.ohpolly.com

4. Jay's Howard's brown bodycon dress

xx
Price: £49

www.ohpolly.com

Description

Jay's{href='https://heatworld.com/entertainment/married-at-first-sight/jay-howard/'

xx
Price: £49

www.ohpolly.com

5. Ella Morgan's pink satin mini dress

mafs
Price: £95

www.asos.com

Description

Despite Ella being the centre of a lot of dinner party drama, she looked like butter wouldn't melt

mafs
Price: £95

www.asos.com

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us