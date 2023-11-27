MAFS UK: Peggy Rose recalls ‘horrifying’ Take Me Out scenes

Half the romantic hopefuls on this year's series of Married At First Sight UK were basically reality TV veterans when they took part in the show.

Okay, so that is a BIT of an exaggeration, but Nathanial Valentino had a mini stint on Geordie Shore and THREE of the cast had featured on Celebs Go Dating at some point. Laura Jayne Vaughan went on a date with Gary Lucy, Brad Skelly attempted to romance Charlotte Crosby and Georges Berthonneau had an interesting interaction with former TOWIE icon, Chloe Sims.

Georges was on Celebs Go Dating once upon a time ©channel 4

Speaking of Georges, we all know he wasn't the only person in his couple to have taken part in a romance reality show prior to MAFS 2023.

The internet is brimming with people who really should be working for MI5 which means it didn't take long for Take Me Out footage of his bae, Peggy Rose, to start doing the rounds. You heard.

Peggy and Georges ©channel 4

Peggy hasn't spoken much about her time with Paddy McGuinness but during a recent Q&A on her Instagram she did touch on how "horrified" she was.

But, what, pray tell, had the MAFS star so drastically unhappy with her experience?

It all started when one fan asked, "Btw u was my favourite on the show you're so sweet and your voice was always so calm!"

Which led Peggy to open up about the ordeal.

"Thank you! This was me at work a couple of years ago... share this picture as l've always been conscious of my voice (especially in my position at work). I was horrified listening to me on Take Me Ou (that was 13 years ago) and I was told at work that I needed to speak with more gravitas! It's always stuck with me and times it made me very paranoid where I just chose not to speak at all. I've always made an effort to improve but l'm constantly surrounded by my cockney's so sometimes i can't help it haha!

"A lot of people say l've got calming energy and should be a therapist...Peggy in the middle haha"

©instagram

Peggy did always remain calm during her time on MAFS and it would be one hell of a turn out for the books if a MAFS contestant deiced to become a therapist.

Screw them influencer deals, get me on the sofa.