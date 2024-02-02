MAFS UK’s Pjay Finch: his age, steamy career, and THOSE cheating rumours

Married at First Sight UK never fails to deliver a cracker of a season, but there’s something about MAFS UK 2022 that stands out as one of the best.

You’ve got Richie Dews serenading his new wife, Kwame Badu treating Kasia London to one of the most awkward picnics of her life, and Jess Potter's devastating reaction when she found out that she’d just married a stripper - she and Nathanial Valentino from MAFS UK 2023 can understand her pain after a similar tantrum of his own.

So, who is her husband, Pjay Finch? And is he still a -*gasp*- stripper?

Who is Pjay Finch?

Pjay was a groom on Married at First Sight 2022.

What does Pjay Finch do?

Pjay is a stripper for Dreamboys - a profession that did not sit well with his MAFS UK bride Jess.

Does Pjay Finch have any children?

Pjay is the father of one son from a previous relationship, although he keeps his family relatively private.

pjay starred on mafs 2022 ©E4

How old is Pjay Finch?

Pjay is 32 years old.

Where is Pjay Finch from?

Pjay is from Birmingam.

What happened to Pjay Finch on MAFS UK?

Pjay was matched up with dental hygienist Jess. Although there’s no bad blood between him and Jess, Pjay later described the entire filming process as “draining,” and admitted that he wasn’t cut out for the more intense and dramatic scenes.

What happened with Pjay Finch and Jess Potter?

Despite their best efforts, Pjay and Jess could not make their relationship work, and admitted that the spark just wasn’t there. They amicably split and ended the experiment as friends.

After the show aired, there were rumours that Jess had discovered Pjay was in a secret relationship during their ‘marriage' but Pjay soon set the record straight.

He told MailOnline, “There's absolutely no truth to this whatsoever, I entered the process as a single man.”

What happened with Pjay Finch and Sophie Brown?

In short: nothing. However, Pjay did reveal in an interview with FUBAR Radio that he would have loved to get to know Sophie Brown, and even though they never crossed paths on the show, he would have loved to have been paired with her.

“She is 10 out of 10… It’s hard because when I left the process with Jess, that’s when Sophie came in, so I never actually met Sophie… When I did meet her at the reunion, I was like ‘maybe I should have stayed a little longer’.”

Does Pjay Finch have an Instagram account?

He does, and you can follow him at @pjayfinch.