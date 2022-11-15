Antigoni Buxton reveals the MAJOR Love Island rule she broke and we are SHOOK

If you read heatworld regularly (of course you do), you'll know that we've become pretty taken with Miles Nazaire's and Charlie Radnedge's new podcast, Playtime. Honestly, prior to listening to it, we anticipated an hour of in-jokes, lad humour and, frankly, the podcast equivalent of Charlie doing the worm on a lawn to no music - dry, slow and cringe af. We judged too soon; we'll admit to that.

The Playtime recording studio is a tea-spilling splash zone and EVERYONE will get wet. In their debut episode, the Made in Chelsea and Love Island stars revealed some huge secrets; Miles said ‘I don’t know if they’re happy’ while opening up about Maeva d’Ascanio and James Taylor, while Charlie revealed how Love Island producers told him to pursue Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu over Tasha Ghouri when he first entered the villa.

Maeva, if you have thoughts on the boys' first podcast, let's talk. heatworld is always here to listen...

For their second episode, they exceeded our expectations once again by bringing in a bombshell – in the form of Islander Antigoni Buxton – to add to the wreckage. In fact, the boys managed something that's rather difficult to achieve in an interview, and that's reveal a different side to your interviewee.

We've always seen Antigoni as a bit of a butter wouldn't melt kind of sweetie-pie, but as it turns out, there's a devilish, naughty, rule-breaking side to this bombshell, too. We should've guessed as much after seeing her Halloween costume last month...

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: Antigoni Buxton attends Maya Jama's Annual Halloween Party Presented by BACARDÍ Rum at Oslo Hackney on October 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images for BACARDÍ Rum)

In a candid conversation about her dramatic mid-season entrance on Love Island 2022, and how the press got wind of her arrival weeks beforehand, Antigoni admitted to breaking a MAJOR Love Island rule upon entering the villa.

She revealed to Miles and Charlie that she knew that the press had learned about her prior to her entering the villa, as she was using a secret Amazon Fire Stick to check news and socials in the days leading up to her entrance (a time when Islander phones are confiscated). Naughty.

On the topic of her big Love Island entrance, Antigoni said, "I did keep it quiet, but it did get out; I think it was leaked like a week before I went in.

She added, "I wasn’t meant to know, but I’m going to say this now because I don’t really care… We weren’t meant to have our phones or anything [ in the days leading up to entering the villa ] … We had an Amazon Fire Stick in the [ holding ] villa we were staying in, so I would just get up early and go and check all my sh-t."

Antogoni's time on Love Island was brief ©ITV

And as it turns out, this naughty bombshell used the same cunning technique to check her socials in the holding villa upon exiting the villa. Charlie, who left the show at the same time as Antigoni, piped in saying, "That’s the same as what we did when we left, as well!"

This means that the pair got to check their socials and get wind of how the public had perceived them prior to receiving their phones from Love Island producers.

Bad bombshells. Bad.