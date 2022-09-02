Love Island’s Paige Thorne reveals how producers ‘sh\*t stir’

Paige Thorne has spoken out to reveal how Love Island producers secretly got involved with her relationships in the villa as she admitted she wasn’t interested in getting to know ultimate bombshell Adam Collard when he entered (or should that be, re-entered) the villa.

Paige and Adam might be loved-up at the moment after officially becoming boyfriend and girlfriend when they were dumped from the show, but it was an entirely different story when they first met.

In fact, the paramedic turned reality star and influencer was convinced Adam was a “sh-t stirrer” and had no interest in getting to know him until producers intervened and made her think twice.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, Paige said, “All the girls were like Paige, this is Adam; I was like, 'why are you saying his name like that? I don't know who he is'. They gave me the lowdown and they were rinsing him, proper giving me the insights on what he used to be like.

“Then I was like, 'well, if he was like that then what is he doing in here? He's just going to be a little sh-t stirrer'. I was going off."

Chatting to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, she explained that producers made her reconsider writing him off as a potential love interest.

“I got pulled aside and they were like, ‘Paige, why are you already writing him off before you've had a chance?’ I was like, ‘because of what the girls have been saying’,” she continued.

“I don't need to have a chat with him to know, there's not going to be a difference, and they were like ‘no, be open-minded and just talk to him and give him a chance’.”

Paige must be glad she listened to the producers as she and Adam have gone from strength to strength in the outside world.

Adam’s bombshell entrance came amid problems for Paige and Jacques O’Neill, who she was coupled up with at the time, after it came to light that he’d kissed Cheyanne Kerr during Casa Amor.

Jacques quit the villa after a row with Adam when the returning Islander made it clear he was interested in getting to know Paige. But could things have worked out differently had producers not made Paige reconsider having a chat with Adam? We guess we’ll never know…