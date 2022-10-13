Homemade body scrub: 8 DIY recipes to exfoliate your skin

by Elena Angelides |

We’ve already dished the dirt on the dos and don’ts of exfoliating so why not have a look at the best homemade body scrubs? Let's be honest, it's a part of the beauty process that often comes with a lot of weighty baggage.

Tbh, we all know pampering yourself comes at a hefty price too.

So, in the interest of cutting back costs (especially in this climate), and looking after yourself (again, in this climate) – we’ve composed a list of eight body scrub recipes you can easily whip up at home, and you don’t need to venture any further than your kitchen pantry.

Just call us Nigella Lawson, but for skincare.

What is exfoliation and how often should I do it?

Exfoliation is the removal of dead skin cells from the outer layers of skin on your face and body, which results in brighter, glowing skin.

Body exfoliation is recommended up to two or three times a week, depending on how much your skin can handle it. It’s better to begin less frequently and build up use, as applying harsh products or exfoliating too regularly can cause irritation or even harm.

People often wonder if you should exfoliate your body before or after shaving, and it’s exfoliate first, shave second (exfoliating removes dead skin, making for a cleaner shave).

Exfoliating the body has many benefits, as removing a layer of dead skin can give you a glow, but it also treats acne and can stimulate collagen production, which helps skin stay firm and radiant. Better still, it can improve the efficiency of other products, as moisturising creams will hydrate deeper on regularly exfoliated skin.

Lastly, as body scrubs are applied during bath time, it’s the perfect opportunity to take a moment to decompress after a long day or week.

1 . Coffee scrub

©Getty images

New research just in - coffee is good for you. Tell that to your pals after you’ve necked your seventh latte. Well, maybe not in that much excess.

But for real, coffee as an ingredient in skin products has many benefits, as it can reduce cellulite, treat dark circles and possesses anti-aging properties. After your morning caffeine hit, save the grounds to make an exfoliating scrub.

Recipe:

Measure out 3-4 tablespoons of brewed coffee grounds, depending on desired strength. Mix with 5 tablespoons of olive oil or coconut oil. Once mixed and thick, apply to damp skin, gently massaging in circles. Leave for a minute and wash off with warm water.

2 . Rose scrub

©getty images

Along with coffee, another deliciously smelling beauty-enhancing ingredient found in nature are rose petals, and the fruit of the rose bush, rosehips, which is made into an oil.

Rosehip oil is full of vitamin C, which has antioxidant properties and supports collagen production, as well as Vitamin A, which is known to reduce wrinkles, hyperpigmentation and sun damage.

Who knew that bush down the back of your nan’s garden could host so many beauty secrets? Get your garden trimmers out for this heavenly rose body scrub.

Recipe

Mash together one tablespoon of rosehip oil and fresh rose petals in a pestle and mortar. Add to 200g of super fine sugar Add 60ml of either olive oil or jojoba oil. Once mixed and thick, apply to damp skin, gently massaging in circles. Leave for a minute and wash off with warm water.

3 . Brightening scrub

©getty images

If you suffer from a dull complexion, this brightening body scrub is one way to treat it, and it’s got a zesty secret ingredient.

Mandarin oranges are full of vitamin C, which we have learnt from above has amazing benefits. Mandarins have brightening properties, boosting blood circulation can lead to plumper, more radiant skin. Enter, your at-home body exfoliator…

Recipe

Measure out 200g of super fine sugar Add 120 ml of olive oil. Add two tablespoons of honey. Add the zest of one mandarin. Cut the mandarin in half and squeeze its juice into the concoction. Mix together. Let is rest for five minutes Apply to damp skin, gently massaging in circles. Leave for a minute and wash off with warm water.

4 . Soothing scrub

©getty images

Is there anything cosier than a bowl of porridge on a cold morning? Yes, yes there is… a bowl of porridge in the bath, on a cold evening. Well, not quite… but almost.

Oats have soothing properties - hydrating and nourishing dry skin in particular – and can help keep the skin’s pH well-balanced. Healthy skin has a pH of around 5.0, this is slightly acidic and if altered, it can increase vulnerability to dryness. Oats help to maintain an ideal pH, so it’s a great ingredient for those who have sensitive skin.

Recipe

Measure out 80g of oats, then blend until fine. Add 100g of fine sugar. Add 120ml of olive oil. Once mixed and thick, apply to damp skin, gently massaging in circles. Leave on for three minutes, then wash off with warm water.

5 . Sensitive skin scrub

©getty images

To keep things super simple, we are going back to the birds and the bees. Well, just the bees… honey is the perfect ingredient for a sensitive skin body scrub. It can help with acne, eczema and psoriasis.

This magical syrup also repairs skin tissue and prevents against UV damage. We love to hear it. Honey honey, how ya thrill me, a-ha, honey honey!

Recipe

Measure out 100g of fine brown sugar. Add 60 grams of sea salt. Add 120ml of olive oil. Add two tablespoons of honey. Once mixed and thick, apply to damp skin, gently massaging in circles. Leave on for three minutes, then wash off with warm water.

6 . Nourishing scrub

©getty images

We all know green stuff is good for you. It turns out, green stuff is good for your skin too. Avocado oil is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamins A, D, and E.

As we learnt above, Vitiman A can reduce wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and sun damage. Vitamin D is often thought of as the sunshine vitamin, as the body creates it when outside in sunlight. In the winter, we are all lacking in this, but you can get the stuff by other means, as it helps to protect and rejuvenate the skin, contributing to skin cell growth and repair. Lastly, if you are not feeling nourished enough, Vitamin E is an antioxidant, which stops skin from losing moisture. It all sounds very nourishing.

Recipe

Mash half of an avocado. Add one tablespoon of honey Add two tablespoons of polenta. Once mixed and thick, apply to damp skin, gently massaging in circles. Leave on for three minutes, then wash off with warm water.

7 . Glowing scrub

©getty images

We all know it, nowadays, it’s all about the glow, and a glowing body scrub is defo one way to secure it.

We’ve already been through the soothing power of oats, and how honey can treat skin conditions, and now, it’s time to add some yoghurt, which is a source of B vitamins - B2, B5, and B12 – which moisturises dry skin.

To a bowl, add three tablespoons of oats. Add two tablespoons of yoghurt. Add one tablespoon of honey. Once mixed and thick, apply to damp skin, gently massaging in circles. Allow to dry on skin and leave for 15 minutes, then wash off with warm water.

8 . Anti-inflammatory scrub

©getty images

In one of the world’s oldest holistic medicine systems, Ayurveda, which began in India more than 3,000 years ago, turmeric is hailed for its ability to treat many ailments.

From improving digestion, regulating menstruation to relieving arthritis, Ayurveda praises the powers of this orange spice. And when it comes to the skin care, turmeric possesses anti-inflammatory properties too.

Recipe

Measure out 200grams of sugar. Add 60ml of coconut oil. Add two tablespoons of ground turmeric. Once mixed, apply to damp skin, gently massaging in circles. Leave on for three minutes, then wash off with warm water.